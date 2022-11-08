Updated: Mullen leads in state Senate race; most results in SW Montana still pending

Voters were deciding two contested Council of Commissioners seats in Butte-Silver Bow County on Tuesday, one commission seat in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and a number of other local and legislative races in southwest Montana.

There were no totals reported in some southwest counties, including Butte-Silver Bow, as of 10 p.m. but some results were in for Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Jefferson and Madison counties.

There were numerous legislative races on the ballot in southwest Montana, perhaps none more closely watched than state Senate District 39. Democrat Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg narrowly won a four-year term in 2020 but he died in May at the age of 62.

Democrat businessman Jesse Mullen of Philipsburg faced Republican Terry Vermeire of Anaconda, a commissioner in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, in a bid to serve the district in 2023 and 2024.

According to early, partial results, Mullen had 51% of the vote to 49% for Vermeire out of 3,631 votes cast, but final totals were in for only four of 30 precincts.

Six of 12 council seats were on the ballot in Butte-Silver Bow but only two were contested. In District 10, Bill Andersen was seeking a fourth term and faced Silver Dollar Saloon owner Brian McGregor.

In District 11, Tommy Walker and Nate Watson were vying to succeed longtime Commissioner Cindi Shaw. She has held the seat for 16 years but did not run for a fifth term.

Four incumbents on the ballot — Shawn Fredrickson, Michele Shea, Josh O’Neill and Eric Mankins — were unopposed. The other six council seats will be on the ballot in 2024.

In Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Kenneth Walund had a big lead over Kevin Morley for justice of the peace, according to partial returns. Walund had 1,783 votes, or 72%, to Morley’s 685 votes, or 28%, with partial results from all 14 precincts.

Also in that county, Tom Gallagher had 58% of the vote in his contest against Paul Smith for the District 4 seat on the County Commission, according to partial returns. District 5 Commissioner Mike Houtte was unopposed.

Going into Tuesday’s election, Republicans had a 67-33 majority in the Montana House and a 31-19 advantage in the state Senate.

In House District 73, Democrat Jennifer Lynch of Butte faced Republican Jason Freeman of Butte. Longtime Butte legislator Jim Keane, A Democrat, did not seek re-election in the district and fellow Democrat Art Noonan, who was unopposed in the primary, died in late September.

In a rematch from two years ago, Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, again faced Republican challenger James Kephart of Butte in House District 74. Harvey won easily in 2020.

Rep. Donavon Hawk, D-Butte, was seeking re-election in House District 76 and faced Republican Suzzann Nordwick of Butte.

In House District 77, Rep. Sara Novak, D-Anaconda, was being challenged by Republican John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda. Novak led early with 63% of 2,159 votes cast but only partial results were in.

In House District 72, Republican Rep. Tom Welch of Dillon faced Democrat Holt Gibson of Dillon.

Three Republican House incumbents were unopposed and were formally re-elected Tuesday. They were Ken Walsh of Twin Bridges in House District 71, Marta Bertoglio in House District 75 and Gregory Frazer of Deer Lodge in House District 78.

There were several marijuana measures on the ballot in southwest Montana.

In Madison County, voters were deciding separately whether to tax recreational marijuana sales and medical sales. Based on partial returns, they were favoring taxes on both – by sizable margins.

Residents in Granite County were deciding for a third time whether to allow recreational marijuana sales. Voters approved them in 2020 but in the June primary, a push to get them banned again got 53% of the vote. The question was on the ballot again Tuesday.

In the city of Deer Lodge, voters were deciding whether to prohibit any of seven types of marijuana businesses within city limits, including sales or growing operations. There are currently no marijuana businesses in the city or anywhere in Powell County.

There were three contested sheriff’s races in the region, including Jefferson and Madison counties where incumbents Craig Doolittle and Phil Fortner, respectively, did not seek re-election. The candidates in those races all work for their sheriff’s departments.

In Jefferson County, Chad Cross was leading early with 77% of the vote in a race against Tom Grimsrud out of 1,038 votes cast, according to partial returns.

In Madison County, deputies Chris Tenny and Duncan Hedges were on the ballot for sheriff. Hedges led early with 67% out of 1,667 votes cast.

Three were running in Beaverhead County to replace retiring Sheriff Paul Craft. Republican David Wendt, a deputy with the department, faces Libertarian Jack Nicholas and Independent Chris Brozzell.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson and Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles had no opponents and were officially re-elected Tuesday.

There were numerous other offices on the ballot in Beaverhead and Powell counties and a few were contested among Republicans in the primary, but none were contested on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in southwest Montana on Tuesday:

In Madison County, Ronald Nye and Heidi Woods squared off for District 2 commissioner; Brian Conklin and Bill Todd were running for District 3 commissioner; and Marc Glines was seeking re-election as justice of the peace and faces Jordan Allhands.

Allhands was leading with 63% out of 1,753 votes cast as of 10:20 p.m. based on partial returns.

In Granite County, Justice of the Peace Debbie Fratzke was seeking re-election and faced Jason Aaron.

In Jefferson County, Dan Hagerty and Mary Jancaro Hensleigh, both of Whitehall, were running for District 1 commissioner. Hagerty had a big lead based on early returns.