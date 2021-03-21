Mule tours, Cabbage Patch shacks to share in Butte mill levy

The BLDC made a pitch in 2019 for getting all of the money, saying it would steer the lion’s share to Butte businesses with serious potential to create jobs, sales or other measurable economic activity.

Some supported the move but it drew staunch opposition from backers of the Montana Folk Festival, Advantage Butte and three former commissioners, and the BLDC pulled the request. But it got $7,500 this year to provide marketing grants to small businesses.

This year’s applicants made written and in-person requests to the council’s Economic Development Committee that added up to $168,920. The committee OK’d less money than each applicant requested and the full council went along with its recommendations.

Commissioner Michele Shea, who chairs the committee, said all the projects “had great merit and ability to create economic activity in Butte” and all got a share of the limited funds available. As a part of receiving the money, the groups must report back on its use a year from now.

“COVID could not slow the ambition of these grant applicants and we are looking forward to following the progress of their worthy projects as they move forward,” Shea said. “Project accountability is important since these grants are taxpayer dollars made possible by a vote of the good-hearted people of Butte.”