Mule tours, Cabbage Patch shacks to share in Butte mill levy

If things go as planned, visitors to Butte will soon be able to check out the Cabbage Patch, Dumas Brothel, Miners Speakeasy and the 12 standing mine headframes by mule.
Not the four-legged kind, the four-wheel kind — a six-seat Kawasaki MULE side-by-side that will provide rides for “Butte Mule Tours,” a venture Ted Ackerman is launching with help from $5,800 in funds from the county’s economic development mill levy.
Another $6,000 is going to a separate effort to stabilize three shacks still standing from the Cabbage Patch, a once rough-and-tumble neighborhood in Butte where the “poorest of the poor” lived with no running water, electricity or sewer lines.
The shacks, called shanties by some, are maintained by Pat Mohan, who has been a walking guide for Old Butte Historical Adventures for years.
Most of the shacks, where Silver Bow Homes are located now south of East Mercury Street in Uptown Butte, were taken out after 1940. But a few are still standing and the area has gained renewed notoriety from a book by writer and journalist Jake Sorich titled “The Cabbage Patch: Murder, mystery, fraud, gangs and ethnic wars in Butte’s forgotten ghetto.”
The book and enhanced interest made the Cabbage Patch a nice fit for the new mule tours, Ackerman says. He owns the Miners Hotel and “Fifty One Below,” where an old basement with vaults has been recreated as a “speakeasy” bar from Prohibition days.
The mule tours should bring more folks Uptown, Ackerman says, and that should help him, Butte Historical Adventures and all other area businesses.
“It’s everybody helping one another,” he said. “I’m just trying to get more people Uptown.”
The county funds were among $68,500 in recent mill-levy allocations Butte-Silver Bow commissioners made to 13 projects, events or attractions that in some way promote economic activity in Butte or make it a better place to visit.
Others include a Butte firm’s development of new medical technologies, efforts to remove graffiti from Uptown buildings, installation of more tree grates, providing marketing grants to small businesses and helping fund summer festivals. (See summary of other projects in related story, page A10.)
The World Museum of Mining, Mother Lode Theatre and Spirit of Columbia Gardens also got some money.
The annual property-tax levy generates about $65,000 in revenue each year. It was initially approved by voters in 1990, was OK’d by commissioners for many years after that, and was reauthorized by voters in the 2020 primary with 63% backing it.
In recent years, commissioners have steered big chunks of the money to summer festivals, Advantage Butte to bid for and host sports tournaments, and to initiatives by the Butte Local Development Corp. But numerous other projects have been funded as well.
The BLDC made a pitch in 2019 for getting all of the money, saying it would steer the lion’s share to Butte businesses with serious potential to create jobs, sales or other measurable economic activity.
Some supported the move but it drew staunch opposition from backers of the Montana Folk Festival, Advantage Butte and three former commissioners, and the BLDC pulled the request. But it got $7,500 this year to provide marketing grants to small businesses.
This year’s applicants made written and in-person requests to the council’s Economic Development Committee that added up to $168,920. The committee OK’d less money than each applicant requested and the full council went along with its recommendations.
Commissioner Michele Shea, who chairs the committee, said all the projects “had great merit and ability to create economic activity in Butte” and all got a share of the limited funds available. As a part of receiving the money, the groups must report back on its use a year from now.
“COVID could not slow the ambition of these grant applicants and we are looking forward to following the progress of their worthy projects as they move forward,” Shea said. “Project accountability is important since these grants are taxpayer dollars made possible by a vote of the good-hearted people of Butte.”
Ackerman had already spent $16,000 on his own for the Kawasaki MULE and says he will spend the bulk of the levy money on advertising the tours. There will also be costs for insurance and building a website to take reservations and payments, among other things.
He plans two separate mule tours, one taking visitors to all 12 headframes along with other points of interest, including the Mining Museum, Granite Mountain Memorial and the Yankee Doodle Tailings Pond. The cost will likely be $35 to $40, he said.
The other tour, which will cost $25, will include time at the Miners Speakeasy and Butte’s once infamous Red Light District. The owners of the Dumas Brothel, David and Charlee Prince, have agreed to let visitors spend time inside as part of the tour, Ackerman said.
Then it’s off to the Cabbage Patch, where they can go inside the shacks that Mohan has owned and maintained for years. All have crude furnishings and assorted items to recreate living conditions from way, way back in the day.
The levy money will be used to repair or replace roofs on the structures and make other physical improvements to keep them and their history alive.
“These buildings were put on dirt with no foundations so we had to put in footings and walls and in one case a roof so there wouldn’t be more damage,” Mohan said.
The Cabbage Patch sprung up in the late 1800s and for decades comprised six square blocks near the Colorado Mine. It was, as Sorich says in his book, home to Syrian, English, Irish, Italian, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, Mexican, Black, Chinese, Korean and French residents.
“It was the home to poorest of the poor — addicts, prostitutes and others who would be defined as ‘deplorables’ by various leaders across Butte,” his book says.
The shacks were built from materials “found from waste piles, mine yards or anywhere else” and from 1919 to 1939, there were at least 20 suspicious killings. Regarding criminals, Butte Police Chief Jere Murphy once said, “If he’s not in the Cabbage Patch, then he’s not in town.”
Most of the 240 structures in the Cabbage Patch were taken out in 1940 when Silver Bow Homes were built, but the three shacks remain, as does the Myra Building, which Mohan’s grandfather, Tony Canonica Sr., initially built as Tony’s Tin Shop in 1914.
Ackerman plans to launch a website on the mule tours soon and start the tours sometime next month. Plans are to continue them through the early fall.