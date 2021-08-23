Mulcaire-Jones ends Butte practice, but keeps busy with nonprofits

Mere numbers cannot tell the story of what George Mulcaire-Jones has meant to Butte.
And vice versa.
Still, the numbers are significant: Mulcaire-Jones has delivered somewhere around 3,000 babies during his 30-year career as an obstetrician here. And in return, the people of Butte helped him launch Maternal Life International, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality in some of the poorest places in the world.
Which means that for every mother and baby Mulcaire-Jones has helped in Butte, it's probable that another baby or mother has been saved elsewhere. And even though the obstetrician is ending his practice in Butte after 30 years, his work with Maternal Life International will continue.
*
His grandfather emigrated from what is now Slovenia to East Helena to work in the smelter, and so Mulcaire-Jones grew up in a predominantly Slovenian neighborhood. "We only had one Irishman on the block," Mulcaire-Jones says with a twinkle in his eye.
Where, he is asked, did his incredible compassion and desire to help those less fortunate come from?
His Catholic faith, he replies simply.
That faith sprang from the roots planted in his childhood, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena, but those roots surely found a perfect place to grow in the heart of this kindly, soft-spoken man who interacts with the entire world as though it were a mother about to give birth.
After medical school at the University of Washington and a residency in family medicine in Minnesota, he became aware of the Mission Doctors Association, a program of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles that sends doctors to places of extreme need in Africa.
He applied, was accepted, and was sent to Cameroon in central Africa.
*
He was immediately grateful for his family-medicine residency, and even more grateful for the surgical nurses who helped him, for he was faced with medical challenges he had never experienced.
"I was faced with things like perforated ulcers that I had no idea how to deal with," he said. "They helped me enormously."
Soon would come a defining moment in his life.
"I will never forget seeing my first maternal death," Mulcaire-Jones said. "She came from a distant village. She had preeclampsia and cerebral swelling, and she was brain-dead by the time she arrived." The baby died as well.
To put that in perspective, in 30 years of practice n Butte, he has not experienced a single maternal death.
*
Shortly after he returned to the United States and started his practice in Butte, he received a note from a midwife in Djottin, Cameroon.
"The Month of February was very sad," she wrote. "Two women died in childbirth."
"How an I ignore this?" he asked himself.
The answer was simple: He could not. And Maternal Life International was born — with the help if donations from generous people in Butte.
Today, MLI has operations in Haiti, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Nigeria. Its "Faithful House" program, which has greatly reduced HIV infections by teaching a model of faithfulness and partnership between married couples, has spread organically.
Now that he is retiring, Mulcaire-Jones will be devoting even more time to MLI. But he is not disengaging from Montana — far from it.
He and his wife Mary are living in Missoula, because her health demands a lower altitude. But he is still in Butte frequently.
"I want to give Butte my profound thanks," Mulcaire-Jones said. "I love it here."
During his practice here, he has seen beauty, vitality — and poverty and all that comes with it.
He has seen families struggling with housing, unemployment, childhood trauma, mental illness and substance use.
He quoted Richard Hugo's poem "Letter to Levertov from Butte," in which Hugo wrote, "I'm in a town where children get hurt early."
Thanks to a grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation, Mulcaire-Jones and St. James Healthcare social worker Joslin Hubbard started a program called "The First 1,000 Days of Life," designed to help assure a better start for children. The 1,000 days, which begins at conception, is the core of physical and emotional development.
"The program is about figuring out how to you make that thousand days as safe, healthy and secure as possible," Mulcaire-Jones said. It boils down to treating the entire patient — helping a mother struggling with substance abuse to give her and her baby a better chance.
Now, he is interested in taking both the lessons he has learned about rural healthcare and the tenets of the "1,000 Days" program across the state in a program called Montana Perinatal Quality Collaborative.
A key goal is to help reduce the odds of maternal mortality in rural Montana, where those chances are five times greater than they are in Montana cities.
Clearly, retirement has not stopped the flow of compassion, and Mulcaire-Jones is looking forward to doing even more.
Asked why, Mulcaire-Jones answered from Scripture:
"'Whatsoever you do to the least of your brothers and sisters, you do unto me,' Jesus said.
"To me," Mulcaire-Jones added, "'Hope' is not just a concept. It is an action word."