Mulcaire-Jones ends Butte practice, but keeps busy with nonprofits

Mere numbers cannot tell the story of what George Mulcaire-Jones has meant to Butte.

And vice versa.

Still, the numbers are significant: Mulcaire-Jones has delivered somewhere around 3,000 babies during his 30-year career as an obstetrician here. And in return, the people of Butte helped him launch Maternal Life International, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality in some of the poorest places in the world.

Which means that for every mother and baby Mulcaire-Jones has helped in Butte, it's probable that another baby or mother has been saved elsewhere. And even though the obstetrician is ending his practice in Butte after 30 years, his work with Maternal Life International will continue.

*

His grandfather emigrated from what is now Slovenia to East Helena to work in the smelter, and so Mulcaire-Jones grew up in a predominantly Slovenian neighborhood. "We only had one Irishman on the block," Mulcaire-Jones says with a twinkle in his eye.

Where, he is asked, did his incredible compassion and desire to help those less fortunate come from?

His Catholic faith, he replies simply.