MSU County Extension agents offer wilderness camp for teens

A backpacking camp trip into the Anaconda Pintlers for all boys and girls in the Tri-County area in grades 8 to 12 is being offered by the MSU County Extension agents in Deer Lodge, Granite and Powell counties.

The four-day, three-night camp will be Thursday through Sunday, July 28-31.

The Montana 4-H Gone WILD Wilderness Camp is the first of its kind in the state. The cost of $50 covers purchase of gear, first aid training, education materials, transportation, meals, snacks, student scholarships and more. Applications are due by July 10, and are available by emailing Powell County-MSU Extension Agent Bo Walker at robert.walker5.@montana.edu. or call 406-846-9709.

"There will be two mandatory pre-trip meetings — July 12 and July 26 — but we are willing to allow virtual attendance on July 12,'' Walker said. "The July 26 meeting must be in person as we need to check kids' gear and clothing, fit packs, loan out gear, and do some ice breaker activities in person.”

A gear library has been established at the extension office in the Deer Lodge courthouse and includes sleeping bags, sleeping pads, three and four-person tents, backpacks, stoves, cookware, headlamps, water filter, bear-proof bags for food, stuff bags, towels and whistles that the youth can check out if they do not have the items.

The wilderness camp is for youths to learn in-the-field lessons covering ecology, skills for safe and respectful backcountry travel, camping, nutrition, emergency management, benefits of time spent outdoors on mental and physical health and more.

