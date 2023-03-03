The Brawls and Kickstart Days festival in Butte is moving to the first weekend in August this year and organizer Monty Klistoff has lined up Mr. Dizzy for the kind of daredevil act not seen here since Evel Knievel Days faded away.

Mr. Dizzy, aka Mike Buse, will try to break his record of 137 feet for the longest distance jumped in a stretch limousine. The stunt is planned for Saturday, Aug. 5, though logistics must be worked out.

"The thing that makes this so huge and dangerous is he's not just going to attempt to extend the world record to 150 feet, he's crashing the limo into a heap of cars,” said Klistoff.

He said organizers would take all necessary safety precautions and discuss their plans with any county officials necessary in order to stage the event, but it promises to entertain.

The festival debuted in 2021 and was held the last weekend in July the past two years. It’s being moved back a week this year so it’s not competing with the Headwaters Country Jam in Three Forks or the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair in Butte.

The fair has been at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds the past several years but will be held this summer at the Original Mineyard in Uptown Butte July 27-29. The Montana Folk Festival is slated for July 14-16 and An Ri Ra will be held Aug. 11-13.

Brawls and Kickstart Days will again feature bareknuckle boxing – it’s the “brawls” part of the festival name — and motocross motorcycle shows and stunts — the “kickstart” reference. Smells Like Nirvana, a Chicago-based tribute band to Nirvana, will perform Friday night.

Klistoff says last year’s event drew more people than the first and Mr. Dizzy alone should keep the festival growing.

“We’re looking to take another huge leap,” he said.

Klistoff called Buse “one of the biggest daredevil stuntmen in the world” and his credentials back that up. He has been featured in newspapers, magazines and television shows, including several episodes of the History Channel’s “American Daredevils” series in 2013.

It followed Mr. Dizzy, Gregory “Dr. Danger” Carpenter and Spanky Spangler and his son, Bryan, as they pulled off stunts throughout Texas and the Southwest.

The Austin Chronicle previewed the TV series by saying it was an inside look at those “whack job daredevils.” Amazon promos available past episodes this way:

“From the 1920s barnstormers to Evel Knievel in the 1970s, the American daredevil goes deep into our country’s past. But try telling that to Spanky Spangler, Dr. Danger and Mr. Dizzy, the stars of HISTORY’s latest series American Daredevils.”

Buse was born and raised in Monroe, Washington and has some daredevil records to his name, according to his “Mr. Dizzy Motorsports” website.

He set his first record in 2008 by “flying” a 32-foot limousine 107.6 feet in the air, a stunt featured on the Discovery Channel, the website says. He has broken his own record twice, first at 123.5 feet and then 137 feet.

He broke the “auto domino” record in 2010 by knocking over 13 cars in one attempt and in 2012, he became the first person to successfully spiral (corkscrew) a school bus through the air, according to his website. He later spiraled a full-size limo.

Klistoff helped launch the festival two years ago to fill a void left when a 16-year run of Evel Knievel Days ended in 2018. That event was dogged by fundraising problems and management controversies in its latter years.

The Spanglers pulled off some crazy stunts in Butte during that festival. Among other things, Spanky jumped from the Finlen Hotel on fire during the first Evel Days in 2002 and jumped 128 feet off the Original Mine headframe in 2014.

The last two extreme stunts came in 2015, when Gregg Godfrey jumped a semi-truck 166 feet and Bryan Spangler launched his car into the air backwards and traveled 126 feet. Both were world-records set off of a giant dirt ramp built on East Park Street, and the crowds ate them up.

But the semi-truck traveled far past concrete barriers meant to protect buildings on East Park Street and spun 180-degrees before stopping at the street curb. Spangler’s car knocked over one concrete barrier and skidded down two more, stopping only 6 feet from a building where dozens of people stood.

County officials essentially vowed “never again,” at least when it came to extreme stunts on city streets.

Klistoff said all necessary safety and security measures would be taken for the Buse jump “so the only person who can get injured in this act is the driver himself.”