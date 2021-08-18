Moving fast: Tickets for Butte flights to Denver already available

This didn’t take long.

Less than a month after SkyWest Airlines won federal subsidies to provide Butte flights to Salt Lake City and Denver, tickets to Colorado’s capital city are already on sale.

The United Express flights to Denver International Airport, to be operated by SkyWest, will start on Jan. 5 but can be booked now at united.com, airline and airport officials announced Wednesday.

Butte had sought a second, big-city destination since 2008, when Horizon Airlines stopped providing flights to Seattle, and in a matter of weeks, everything — including ticket sales to Denver — fell into place.

SkyWest will continue to operate daily Delta flights from Butte to Salt Lake City in 2022, but instead of two trips there most days, there will now be one to Salt Lake and one to Denver.

“This is great news for our community,” said Pam Chamberlin, manager of Bert Mooney Airport. “It has been 14 years since we had another air carrier providing service to our airport. Having both United and Delta Airlines will vastly improve travel operations.”