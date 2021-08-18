Moving fast: Tickets for Butte flights to Denver already available

This didn’t take long.
Less than a month after SkyWest Airlines won federal subsidies to provide Butte flights to Salt Lake City and Denver, tickets to Colorado’s capital city are already on sale.
The United Express flights to Denver International Airport, to be operated by SkyWest, will start on Jan. 5 but can be booked now at united.com, airline and airport officials announced Wednesday.
Butte had sought a second, big-city destination since 2008, when Horizon Airlines stopped providing flights to Seattle, and in a matter of weeks, everything — including ticket sales to Denver — fell into place.
SkyWest will continue to operate daily Delta flights from Butte to Salt Lake City in 2022, but instead of two trips there most days, there will now be one to Salt Lake and one to Denver.
“This is great news for our community,” said Pam Chamberlin, manager of Bert Mooney Airport. “It has been 14 years since we had another air carrier providing service to our airport. Having both United and Delta Airlines will vastly improve travel operations.”
United said each of its flights to Denver will be timed to provide maximum connection opportunities and “will provide travelers seamless access to United’s global network.” It says it operates hundreds of daily flights to nearly 200 destinations around the world.
“We are excited to be able to provide this new service in Butte and to offer travelers even more travel options,” Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of market development, said in a news release.
“Passengers can also fly with confidence thanks to the layered approach to safety, which includes enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings and customer self-assessments with check-in.”
The U.S. Department Transportation sealed a three-year deal in late July when it announced it had chosen a SkyWest proposal for federal subsidies over one by Boutique Air that would provide flights to Seattle and either Bozeman or Billings.
Under the deal, SkyWest will provide a combination of at least 13 weekly round trips to Denver International Airport (through United) and Salt Lake City International Airport (through Delta) and receive an annual federal subsidy $997,186. The arrangement runs through December 2024.
The agency’s decision was expected, since the SkyWest’s proposal included daily flights to two major cities for far less in subsidies. Boutique was asking for annual subsidies between $1.77 million and $1.84 million.
But the U.S. DOT’s decision itself wasn’t expected until late this fall. Not only was that months earlier than expected, tickets to Denver are already available.
“We are happy that United is going fast so people are able to plan their trips,” Chamberlin said.
The combined 13 weekly flights to Denver and Seattle are only a minimum, so it was possible that only one city would get flights on Saturdays. But Chamberlin said an early check of schedules shows flights to both cities on Saturdays, so at least starting out, there are 14 weekly flights.
If demand warrants and enough seats can be sold, even more flights could be added, she said. That happened last year at the airport in West Yellowstone.
Customers can book flights to Denver now at united.com or by calling United Airlines reservations at 800-846-8331.