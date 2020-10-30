Movie, series being filmed in Butte

Film crews are in Butte shooting an upcoming movie called “Please, Baby Please,” and an apparent TV series called “Bring on the Dancing Horses.”
County officials and other contacts have been tight-lipped about the productions, but the Montana Department of Commerce referred The Montana Standard to a story in the Hollywood news publication Deadline discussing the movie.
The Rivulet Media movie stars Demi Moore (Indecent Proposal) Harry Melling (Harry Potter), Karl Glusman (Greyhound) and Andrea Riseborough (Birdman) and filming is underway, according to a Wednesday story in Deadline.
“The film follows newlyweds Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of a surreal 1950s Manhattan, become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary about the couple’s sexual identity,” Deadline says.
The film is being directed by author and theater veteran Amanda Kramer (Ladyworld), and is based on a script by Kramer and Noel David Taylor.
Deadline says veteran producer Rob Paris (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House) has been tapped as president of Rivulet Media’s film division and will produce "Please Baby Please,'' alongside Gül Karakiz (The Last Laugh) and Mike Witherill (John Wick).
Support Local Journalism
“Please Baby Please'' is a wildly inventive and groundbreaking piece that has become a labor of intense love for some of the most amazing actors working today,” Paris says in the story. “And with diversification across all genres being key to our acquisition and production strategy, we couldn’t imagine a better coming out party.”
Another production being filmed in and around Butte is called “Bring on the Dancing Horses.”
According to an online story in Big World News, actress Kate Bosworth works on movies and TV shows with her director husband Michael Polish and “they are currently working on a series called 'Bring on the Dancing Horses.'”
According to information a location manager provided to Butte-Silver Bow commissioners, Polish has a family history in Butte and “has a deep love of Montana and specifically Butte.”
Details of the production were not provided in the missive to commissioners, but it said filming would take place in such places as the Copper King Mansion, Matt’s Diner, Gamer’s and the Silver Bow Drive-in.
Joe Willauer, executive director of the Butte Local Development Corp., said Thursday, "This is great for Butte's economy. It fills hotel rooms at a time when we really need it. We look forward to attracting more productions."
The productions have included some temporary road closures and according to the state Department of Commerce, “productions across the country are all working under very strict filming protocols due to the pandemic, so sets are generally closed to folks who aren’t working directly on the project.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.