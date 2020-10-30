Movie, series being filmed in Butte

Film crews are in Butte shooting an upcoming movie called “Please, Baby Please,” and an apparent TV series called “Bring on the Dancing Horses.”

County officials and other contacts have been tight-lipped about the productions, but the Montana Department of Commerce referred The Montana Standard to a story in the Hollywood news publication Deadline discussing the movie.

The Rivulet Media movie stars Demi Moore (Indecent Proposal) Harry Melling (Harry Potter), Karl Glusman (Greyhound) and Andrea Riseborough (Birdman) and filming is underway, according to a Wednesday story in Deadline.

“The film follows newlyweds Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of a surreal 1950s Manhattan, become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary about the couple’s sexual identity,” Deadline says.

The film is being directed by author and theater veteran Amanda Kramer (Ladyworld), and is based on a script by Kramer and Noel David Taylor.

Deadline says veteran producer Rob Paris (I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House) has been tapped as president of Rivulet Media’s film division and will produce "Please Baby Please,'' alongside Gül Karakiz (The Last Laugh) and Mike Witherill (John Wick).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}