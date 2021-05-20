Mountain lion's kill of deer in Anaconda follows warning about urban ungulates

Cline, a Montana native, kept his distance. He clicked a few photos with his cellphone. The day before, his son, Liam, 1, had been playing in the back yard while his mother, Sara Cline, worked nearby.

Phillip Masters lives in the 1300 block of West Fifth Street. He said the mule deer carcass cached in the alley by the cougar was uncomfortably close to his house.

“I have grandkids who come over at times,” Masters said. “Usually we go out at night to empty the trash. It’s nice to see deer, but not this many.”

He said he’d recently seen about 30 deer in town.

On the afternoon of May 12, Kambic and a houndsman and his dogs searched the Sunnyside area but did not spot the lion or pick up a scent strong enough to follow.

“We spent a good couple of hours going back and forth in the hills,” Kambic said Wednesday.

Several contributors to the Uniquely Anaconda Facebook page observed at the time that Anaconda residents who feed the mule deer in town need to stop.

Kambic agreed. As did Masters and Cline.