Mountain lion's kill of deer in Anaconda follows warning about urban ungulates

Evidence suggests the mountain lion prowled into Anaconda sometime during the night of May 11 or the early morning of May 12. The lion stalked and killed one of the city's complacent resident mule deer, partially consumed the deer and then cached the carcass in an alley in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street.
After people started stirring on the morning of May 12, the cougar abandoned the carcass.
Joe Kambic, regional game warden for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, responded to the scene May 12 and confirmed the deer had been killed by a mountain lion.
In mid-April, FWP Wildlife Biologist Julie Golla warned that the dozens of mule deer wandering around inside the city, finding refuge from predators and food from some residents, could lure a cougar into town or spread a malady like chronic wasting disease.
“It’s just a matter of time before trouble happens,” Golla said then.
After Kambic confirmed the mountain lion kill, the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County police department warned, “Keep an eye on your small children and animals when they are outside.”
Mike Cline spotted the cougar around 6 a.m. May 12 as he prepared to leave the family home for work.
He thought, “Holy cow, there’s a mountain lion!”
Cline, a Montana native, kept his distance. He clicked a few photos with his cellphone. The day before, his son, Liam, 1, had been playing in the back yard while his mother, Sara Cline, worked nearby.
Phillip Masters lives in the 1300 block of West Fifth Street. He said the mule deer carcass cached in the alley by the cougar was uncomfortably close to his house.
“I have grandkids who come over at times,” Masters said. “Usually we go out at night to empty the trash. It’s nice to see deer, but not this many.”
He said he’d recently seen about 30 deer in town.
On the afternoon of May 12, Kambic and a houndsman and his dogs searched the Sunnyside area but did not spot the lion or pick up a scent strong enough to follow.
“We spent a good couple of hours going back and forth in the hills,” Kambic said Wednesday.
Several contributors to the Uniquely Anaconda Facebook page observed at the time that Anaconda residents who feed the mule deer in town need to stop.
Kambic agreed. As did Masters and Cline.
Golla said in April that she knows of next door neighbors who have different opinions about feeding the deer. She also said that the foods the deer receive from human aren't good for the ungulates.
Cline said wildlife encounters are part of living in Montana. He said he enjoys seeing the mule deer but believes it’s time for fellow residents to stop feeding them.
Mountain lions have wandered into Anaconda in years past. But many residents fear the high numbers of mule deer in the city present a significant temptation.
Golla has said dealing with Anaconda’s population of mule deer likely will require collaboration with public officials. In Libby, where white-tailed deer have been a growing nuisance, with many suffering from chronic wasting disease, the city and FWP developed a program to trap and kill many of the citified deer.
Paul Curtis of Cornell University is an expert on reducing human-wildlife conflicts. During an April interview he said local governments that take on managing urban populations of deer should do three things: Involve local stakeholders in developing the management plan; identify clear and measurable objectives; and, accept that deer management will be a line item in budgets for years to come.
On Thursday, neither Bill Everett, chief executive of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, nor Mike Huotte, chairman of the county commission, could be reached for comment.