Motorhome fire Saturday closes I-90 due to ammo and propane

The westbound motorhome started overheating Saturday afternoon as it climbed toward Homestake Pass on Interstate 90.

And then it burst into flames, ultimately burning “clear down to the tires and wheels,” said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Oliverson.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured in the fire, which was first reported around 1:18 p.m. The travelers were said to be from Florida.

Rifles and ammunition in the RV were lost to the fire and the ammunition started popping off, Oliverson said. In addition, at least one propane tank attached to the motorhome exploded, he said.

That volatile activity required a temporary shutdown of traffic across all lanes of I-90 in the vicinity of mile marker 237.

The travelers were able to disconnect a vehicle they had been towing behind the RV and it was saved, Oliverson said.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 3 Sad 5 Angry 0