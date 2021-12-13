Motorcyclist dies from his injuries

A 21-year-old man died early Monday morning from serious injuries he sustained Friday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Butte police, A-1 Ambulance and Butte Fire Rescue responded to the accident at the intersection of A Street and Harrison Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff Ed Lester said the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Harrison Avenue when the collision occurred. Traveling eastbound on A Street, the SUV had attempted to turn northbound on Harrison Avenue when the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the SUV.

The man is not being identified at this time pending notification of family members.

The accident remains under investigation and is being conducted by Butte-Silver Bow police with the assistance of the Montana Highway Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 1