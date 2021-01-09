Mother Lode Theatre hopes to emerge from the pandemic with new stimulus funding

Butte’s historic Mother Lode Theatre hopes to bring its stage back to life this year, and expects federal stimulus money to help.
Passed by Congress in late December, the Save Our Stages Act of the COVID relief bill provides $15 billion in support of venues for music, theater and film. The Mother Lode is eligible for some of that funding, said the theater’s president Jocelyn Dodge.
“It’s going to be a win-win. Not only for us but for the community,” Dodge said.
The passing of the stimulus package was in question until the last minute, and the high hopes of the Mother Lode fluctuated with it. The building’s administrators were in touch with their congressional representatives along the way.
“We were watching it very closely,” Dodge said.
The bill passed in the end, the Save Our Stages Act with it.
The historic theater hosted its last big live show, the SpongeBob Musical, this past March, and closed to the public due to the pandemic. The theater has kept afloat with several local, state and federal grants.
In the absence of an audience and performances, a skeleton crew of staff has focused on the basic cleaning and maintenance of the building. They’ve provided virtually screened shows like “Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish” on Dec. 5 to entertain the community, a portion of all virtual tickets coming back to the Mother Lode for future programming. They just started putting together the followspot, manually operated moving lights, purchased with money from a Butte-Silver Bow Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority (SARTA) grant.
Meanwhile, administrators have paid the building’s monthly bills.
“They didn’t go away,” Dodge said.
Now, with federal stimulus money on the horizon, the theater is planning for how and when it will be able to reopen.
The main obstacle to reopening is of course the pandemic. Large gatherings have been prohibited by Butte-Silver Bow Health Department mandate, and Dodge is understanding of that.
“It’s hard anytime individuals and businesses and communities are restricted,” Dodge said. “As a community we need to be aware of the health implications and the safety implications, and need to take care for the long term.”
A closed theater leaves a hole in the local economy, and it trickles beyond the obvious.
Theater staff have had to go on unemployment. Without shows, the companies who do the lighting and stage maintenance are also on standby.
“It affects all the business right down to our janitorial staff,” Dodge said.
Without traveling tour companies, and those from outside Butte coming to watch the shows, local hotels, restaurants and gas stations take a hit.
Even when the pandemic allows the theater to open, there is still the question of to what extent.
When Montana gets back to business, it doesn’t necessarily mean the states where acts come from will be. And so far during the pandemic, those who come from out of state are often required to undergo a lengthy quarantine.
There is also the matter of putting people in the seats. At full capacity, the Mother Lode seats 1,200.
After the economic slump from the virus, there will be the question of whether people can afford tickets, or come in to town for an overnight stay to take in a show. Dodge is hopeful the stimulus money will help bring down the cost of tickets.
Finally, everybody has a different level of comfort being in large groups during the pandemic, and this may affect attendance for a long time, Dodge said.
Attendance likewise limits the recruitment of theater acts.
The Butte Symphony, concerts, and a host of local organizations use the theater for events. Dodge said Butte is missing a tremendous asset without its big venue open.
Butte has a long history of cherishing culture and the arts, and the Mother Lode is a relic of those historic values, she said.
The Mother Lode will have to apply for and win a Save Our Stages grant. Dodge has her pen ready.
She’s definitely hopeful.
“We’ve been very successful in our past grants to tell our story, and hope to continue on with that message,” Dodge said.
The six-story Mother Lode has a true Butte tale to tell, originally built by the Masons as the ornate Temple Theatre in 1923 during the heyday of copper mining. It was made into what it is today by a town that prioritized its arts for 100 years since.
Meanwhile, from the basement of the Mother Lode, the directors of the Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre have Save Our Stages on their radar, but are not yet sure if the organization is eligible, said educational director Elizabeth Crase.
As a non-profit and education program, they rely on donors to survive and have managed to continue their children’s theater programs through the Zoom platform. They’ve even managed to do one show in-person, carefully performed by students in the woods using COVID-safe protocol.
A live entertainment grant from the state went a long way to help out, a grant the Mother Lode received as well.
Still, the additional funding would be nice.
“We as a nonprofit are always looking to see where our next surge of cash flow is going to come from," Crase said.
Regardless, Crase said money for the arts is money for the arts.
“I'm hopeful that there is something in there for us,” she said. “But as of right now, it feels a little bit like it might be more for venues, which we wholeheartedly support. My husband's a musician. I think when you're in the arts you're championing everybody in the arts. Whether or not it benefits us, we're just pretty stoked to hear that it's rolling out."