Mother Lode Theatre hopes to emerge from the pandemic with new stimulus funding

Butte’s historic Mother Lode Theatre hopes to bring its stage back to life this year, and expects federal stimulus money to help.

Passed by Congress in late December, the Save Our Stages Act of the COVID relief bill provides $15 billion in support of venues for music, theater and film. The Mother Lode is eligible for some of that funding, said the theater’s president Jocelyn Dodge.

“It’s going to be a win-win. Not only for us but for the community,” Dodge said.

The passing of the stimulus package was in question until the last minute, and the high hopes of the Mother Lode fluctuated with it. The building’s administrators were in touch with their congressional representatives along the way.

“We were watching it very closely,” Dodge said.

The bill passed in the end, the Save Our Stages Act with it.

The historic theater hosted its last big live show, the SpongeBob Musical, this past March, and closed to the public due to the pandemic. The theater has kept afloat with several local, state and federal grants.