After more than a year-long hiatus, live performances are making their way back to the Mother Lode Theatre, and no one is more thrilled than Jocelyn Dodge, president of the Butte Center for Performing Arts.

The Mother Lode Series is set to begin on Oct. 19 with the first of six great shows to entertain Butte audiences.

“I am so excited to see the theater reopen and entertaining the community once again,” said Dodge, who has received nothing but positive feedback from the Butte community.

“They are so anxious and looking forward to the series once again,” she added.

Coming out of COVID, it took a bit more work to schedule events, mainly because of production delays.

“We lucked out,” confessed Dodge. “Robin Busch, our theater manager, did a great job working with her agents to get these shows.”

Dodge pointed out that the series would not have been possible without its sponsors, which include NorthWestern Energy, Glacier Bank and First National Bank.

In addition to the Mother Lode Series, other events are scheduled throughout the 2021-22 season, including Butte Symphony concerts.

First up will be John Roberts y Pan Blanco at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. The concert promises a folk melding, high energy, danceable funk, African and salsa grooves with lilting guajiras and boleros. General admission tickets are $20 with children under 12 admitted free.

Rock fans will be on their feet for Free Fallin’. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and features the hit songs of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. The group has toured the country for more than 12 years. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show.

Folk musicians The Kingston Trio, is set to perform Saturday, Oct. 16. The group got its big break in 1957 and popularized such songs as “Tom Dooley,” “This Land is Your Land,” “500 Miles,” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”

The U.S. Air Force jazz ensemble, The Airmen of Note, will be at the Mother Lode Saturday, Nov. 6. Their forte is big band jazz along with contemporary jazz. The group includes 18 active-duty musicians, including one vocalist.

Exactly one month later, The Diamonds, a quartet with 16 hit records in the 1950s and early 1960s, are at the Mother Lode. Their songs included “The Stroll” and “Little Darlin’.”

Start the holiday season out right with “Irish Christmas in America.” In celebration of Butte’s annual Uptown Butte Christmas Stroll Friday, Dec. 3, and in partnership with MainStreet Uptown Butte, the family-friendly show will be Thursday, Dec. 2, and brings a fascinating performance of music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions.

The evening will feature lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes and harp, along with thrilling Irish old-style dancing.

For more details on these shows and others, go to www.buttearts.org.

Precautions will be in place assured Dodge.

“To help reduce the risk of people getting infected with COVID-19,” she said, “hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the lobby and restrooms and the theatrer will be sanitized after every show.”

Mother Lode Series tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 1. Tickets are $398 for the main floor, $344 for the mezzanine, $325 loge and $194 for the balcony. Through Sept. 15, a companion ticket can be purchased for a 10% discount through the box office at 406-723-3602.

Series lineup

First up will be “The Buddy Holly Story,” which starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. The rock 'n' roll musician produced several hits during his relatively short career. The two-hour musical features such Holly classics as — “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy,” and “Rave On.”

The young singer was just 22 when he was killed in an airplane crash Feb. 3, 1959, along with popular artists Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper.

Esteemed actress Kathleen Turner will grace the Mother Lode stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, in “Finding My Voice,” a deeply personal show packed with humor, great music, and one-of-a-kind insights spanning Turner’s exciting career. Her impressive film resume includes “Prizzi’s Honor,” “The War of the Roses,” and “Romancing the Stone.”

Peppered with songs from the great American songbook, Kathleen Turner croons hits including “Let’s Fall in Love”, “I’d Rather Be Sailing”, “On the Street Where You Live”, and “Every Time We Say Goodbye,” showcasing her trademark husky voice.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” shares the rocky musical journey of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, one of the most popular folk-rock duos of the 1960s.

The play, which starts at 7:30 p.m., tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing several hits, including "Bridge Over Troubled Water,'' "Cecilia,'' "Mrs. Robinson,'' "Homeward Bound'' and many more.

“The Choir of Man,” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, runs the gamut of musical genres — radio hits, folk, pub tunes, classic rock, Broadway and more.

The performers, nine blokes from across the pond, are back for their third United States tour, and their musical production, which is over 90 minutes, has been described as “the ultimate feel-good show.”

The show’s setting is of course, at a pub, and the audience has been promised adrenaline-packed powerhouse vocals, hair-raising harmonies, and foot-stomping choreography.

It will be “All Hands on Deck!” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, with an authentic Big Band Roadshow & Radio Broadcast.

The award-winning homage to the days of Bob Hope and war-bond drives features Broadway veterans Jody Madaras and Valerie Hill, a cast of New York voices, the rich sounds of the LIVE Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Bank Orchestra, toe-tapping American songs, heart-warming harmonies, Broadway-style tap dancing, rousing on-air fun, classic radio commercials, sing-along excitement, and 42 of the greatest American songs ever written — not to mention a full-circle patriotic salute to the American way of life.

Last but not least, Butte residents will experience a “British Invasion” Sunday, March 22.

An immersive multi-media show devoted to the “Swingin’ 60s” will place you at the front and center of pop culture history at 7:30 p.m.

Sit back and enjoy projection period photos and original film footage recreating the era’s excitement, fashion and headlines; all the while a full live band performs all of the hits from the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world.

