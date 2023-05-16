The Mother Lode Theatre’s 2023 Winspire raffle tickets are currently on sale. Proceeds will go toward the continuing upgrades to the theatre, which includes new stage curtains and valance. Neither have been replaced since the early 1990s.

"Age and wear and tear has taken its toll from the hundreds of shows produced on the stage," said Hannah Hudgins, managing director for the theatre.

In addition to replacing the stage curtains and valance, theatre officials hope to purchase black theatre legs, which are designed to block the audience's view of the backstage areas, and a border valance.

Funding, in part, is being provided by a recent grant award from Butte-Silver Bow’s Economic Development Mill Levy. Past raffles have assisted to purchase new lights and controls, sound and controls, a stage fogger and power system.

Raffle tickets are $100 each, with only 250 being sold. The drawing takes place Friday, June 19.

Prizes are a choice of seven vacation trips from Winspire, a booking agency that builds and provides bucket-list charity vacation packages for charity auctions and fundraisers. This year the raffle includes trips to Ireland, Cancun, Tuscany, New York City, La Costa, California, a sports weekend, and Fairmont Resort. Tickets are $100 each and only 250 tickets will be sold.

For more details or to purchase tickets, go to buttearts.org or call the Mother Lode 406-723-3602.