Mother Lode lands 'a jewel of an instrument'

No one recruited Laurel and Hardy to help deliver the grand piano to the Mother Lode Theatre Wednesday afternoon. And it’s just as well.

The late model Steinway & Sons Model D concert grand weighed in at about 1,074 pounds. Its delivery and setup required both brawn and finesse.

Which is not to say comedy was completely absent.

Louis Spencer-Smith, the piano expert and broker from All About Pianos who helped shepherd the Steinway’s acquisition and its delivery, provided direction to helpers with one-liners in allegretto tempo.

Later, Spencer-Smith lauded Lowell Stuck, executive director for the Butte Symphony Association, for arranging the purchase of the Steinway Model D for a bargain sum.

“Lowell, in his wisdom and tenacity, got a smoking deal on this piano,” Spencer-Smith said. “You got yourself a jewel of an instrument for Butte, Montana.”

The price of a new Steinway Model 2 approaches $200,000, Stuck said, and the piano now gracing the stage at the Mother Lode was purchased for roughly half that price.

The Butte Symphony Association and Butte Community Concerts acquired the piano, with hopes that the Mother Lode Theatre will chip in later.

Stuck and Spencer-Smith were joined Wednesday afternoon by a receiving crew that included Zac Phillips, a member of the Symphony Guild, Michael Shelton, facilities director at the Mother Lode, Janet Thompson, president of Butte Community Concerts, and others.

“This is a great day for Butte,” Stuck said.

He described the Steinway Model D concert grand as “the finest gold standard piano for symphonies and concert halls throughout the world.”

Stuck said the piano had been owned by a doctor who made it available for purchase.

“The Steinway technician who certified the instrument said it was a world-class performance piano that is in better than new condition and would be in high demand for any concert hall,” Stuck said.

Steinway & Sons describes the Model D as the “pinnacle of concert grands …the overwhelming choice of the world's greatest pianists and for anyone who demands the highest level of musical expression."

Heinrich Steinweg immigrated to the U.S. in 1850. Three years later, he became Henry Steinway and founded Steinway & Sons.

Stuck said the Mother Lode's current piano is a 72-year-old Baldwin Model D that has received heavy use, has suffered from lack of humidity in the storage area and would need extensive and expensive rebuilding.

“Full repairs would take nearly a year,” he said. “With transportation costs added on, this was not a viable option.”

Stuck said the new piano “is a huge step forward in bringing the best artists to Butte.”

Heppler Piano of Manhattan, Montana, will be the certified technicians maintaining the piano, he said.

The new piano will make its debut during the Oct. 22 concert of the Butte Symphony.