Mother-daughter team all about 'Family Roots '

Growing up on the family farm near Norris, cooking was an integral part of Paula McLean’s life. You could say she was born to it. Her grandmother, Arvilla McLean earned a living feeding nearby miners, all the while running a farm and raising a family of six children, including McLean’s father.
A young McLean learned the basics by helping out at home and at Norris’ School House Café. By the time she was 18, she already had a lot of experience under her belt. So much so, she got a job managing a restaurant kitchen in Bozeman and since then, has never looked back.
“That was my first real management job,” said McLean.
The next few decades McLean spent working in restaurants from Minneapolis to Denver, much of it in managerial positions.
Tiff McLean, just like her mother, knew her way around a kitchen from an early age and liked the atmosphere. She would later go on to graduate from le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Minneapolis.
A decade was coming to an end so mother and daughter were exploring their options. By June 2019, they were back in southwest Montana. Their ultimate goal was to start a catering business and were looking for an industrial-size kitchen to rent.
According to Paula, as soon as she looked at the old Gold Rush at 22 W. Galena St., the catering plans she thought were set in stone somehow dislodged and she and her daughter were making alternate plans.
“We have to reopen this,” McLean thought.
In recent history, the restaurant was once known as the Gold Rush and before that was called the Black Angus.
On Jan. 2, 2020, the restaurant’s doors were opened once again with a new name that reflected the McLeans’ history and values — Family Roots.
“Our roots run deep in southwest Montana,” said McLean.
The restaurant’s success came swiftly, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“For two-and-a-half months, we were on track to being quite successful,” said McLean. “We had people lining up.”
Even better, as owners they chose their own menu items. Some are tried-and-true dishes, including ribeye steak, chicken fried steak and meatloaf. While other from-scratch dishes include sweet cream pancakes, crunchy French toast, poutine, artichoke chicken sandwich, and St. Louis-style ribs.
Icing on the cake was the numerous positive comments customers freely gave.
“We were making our food our way,” explained McLean, “and people were liking it.”
To accommodate some of their customers, many of the dishes are gluten-free.
“We are able to do that because everything is made from scratch,” explained McLean.
By mid-March, success came to a screeching halt. The new establishment, like all other eateries and bars, was shut down due to the pandemic.
McLean, like many business owners, worried whether they would be able to weather the storm.
But weather it they did.
“The financial end was tough,” confessed McLean, who utilized the financial grants offered to small businesses.
When restrictions eased, the McLeans implemented “Date Night,” a once-a-month evening of fine dining that offers unique dishes not found on the regular menu.
The event has proved successful.
Past “Date Night” dinners have included dishes such as pork roulade with apple chutney, lobster macaroni and cheese, mixed greens with pears, plums, walnuts and feta cheese, green bean almondine and cannoli cream filled banana bread pudding.
“It’s awesome to be proud of what you put on the table,” said McLean.
Before COVID-19, McLean had approximately 15 servers. Now she has just five.
“We are getting ready to hire more,” she said.
The additional hires are because business has again picked up, which McLean is thankful for. While idle hands are not her forte, she also missed the day-to-day interaction with her regular customers.