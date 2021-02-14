Mother-daughter team all about 'Family Roots '

Growing up on the family farm near Norris, cooking was an integral part of Paula McLean’s life. You could say she was born to it. Her grandmother, Arvilla McLean earned a living feeding nearby miners, all the while running a farm and raising a family of six children, including McLean’s father.

A young McLean learned the basics by helping out at home and at Norris’ School House Café. By the time she was 18, she already had a lot of experience under her belt. So much so, she got a job managing a restaurant kitchen in Bozeman and since then, has never looked back.

“That was my first real management job,” said McLean.

The next few decades McLean spent working in restaurants from Minneapolis to Denver, much of it in managerial positions.

Tiff McLean, just like her mother, knew her way around a kitchen from an early age and liked the atmosphere. She would later go on to graduate from le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Minneapolis.

A decade was coming to an end so mother and daughter were exploring their options. By June 2019, they were back in southwest Montana. Their ultimate goal was to start a catering business and were looking for an industrial-size kitchen to rent.