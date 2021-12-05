‘Most wonderful time of year’ chronicled

Just like the holiday photos highlighted on these pages, the passages featured below all hearken back to different eras.

A yuletide gold mine — these Christmas wishes and thoughts can be found in The Butte Miner, Anaconda Standard, Butte Inter Mountain and The Montana Standard.

Depending on the year, some of these vintage reflections are somewhat sappy or deliberately humorous, others are rather sarcastic, and more than a few are a bit thought-provoking.

It’s been dubbed “the most wonderful time of the year,” so as we are now firmly immersed in the final month of 2021, which, let’s be honest, can be chaotic at times, we at The Montana Standard hope all our readers take time to step back and enjoy this time with family and friends.

"But of all who welcome Christmas eve, childhood is ever the first to extend the hand, the last to say goodbye, and whose greeting is the most joyous and heartfelt, and therefore most deserving of the highest recognition." — 1889

“Butte is full of business and Anaconda is rapidly recovering from the recent serious interruption incident to the closing of the smelters. Both cities come up to Christmas under the most favorable circumstances and both have a right to a Merry Christmas.” — 1891

“A Merry Christmas to every struggling mortal on this earth, but above all, a ‘Merry Christmas’ to the children for whom the day has charms which vanish with the encroachment of the years. May every little face be bright with smiles of joy and every heart that beats beneath the rags of poverty be lighted by that gentle touch which makes the whole world kin.” — 1896

“It was a mighty mean man last night who got fuller than his children’s stockings.” — 1900

"Happy the man who sticks to his early convictions and steadfastly refuses to believe there is no Santa Claus." — 1905

“The streets of Butte with their crowds of heavily laden. Not only gave an exhibition of the good will that exists among the people of this city, but of its unexcelled prosperity.” — 1906

“The death of 1907 is a matter of only a few days, all hopes of renewed vitality having been abandoned.” — 1907

“Christmas comes but once a year, but when it comes you know it’s here.” — 1908

“Crisp and invigorating, the airs Christmas puts on for the occasion do it credit.” — 1909

“With Thanksgiving gone and Christmas 1911, nearly so, the surviving turkeys are beginning to feel a bit easier.” — 1911

“There is always something to be thankful for — this is Montana.” — 1915

“At no period since the great conflict, which engulfed the whole world in a cataclysm, has there appeared to be so much need for the extension of that Christmas spirit, which preaches peace on earth and goodwill to men, as at the present time.” — 1920

“Although a shortage of mistletoe is reported, its absence from the scheme of decorations will not be permitted to deter the peculiar activities popularly attributed to its magic influences and potent charms. If not under the mistletoe, kissing will continue under the circumstances.” — 1924

“Everybody wants peace on earth, but there are serious disagreements as to how to get it and how to keep it after it’s got.” — 1926

“Butte knows the truth and philosophy of those words, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ And Butte upon this occasion has diligently practiced that forty-first Psalm which opens, ‘Blessed is he that considereth the poor …” — 1929

“This year Butte has earned the right in greater measure than ever before to enjoy the satisfaction of that heavenly command ‘good will toward men’.”— 1930

“To look about us at the love and comfort the companionship and cheer that are still ours and be glad of them is to grasp the real spirit of Christmas.” — 1932

“In the average home of Butte and Anaconda, the problems and anxieties of the times are laid aside to make way for the happiness and joy that is supreme on this holy day. Christmas, after all, is a matter of the heart and the spirit. Small sacrifices bring great measures of satisfaction and even in the humblest homes there is unstinted happiness.” — 1935

“In our homes, among our friends, in our hearts today we make merry. May it be a joy that is lasting. May the happinesses of today follow each and every one through the whole year to be renewed again at the next blessed Christmas.” — 1936

“Beneath warm skies and without a flake of snow, the Christmas scene was different than in many years of the past, but the spirit — rich with goodwill and love for one’s fellow man — was the same happy kind that brought joy to millions on Christmas day through the ages.” — 1938

“As the darkness of the night before Christmas descended with the softness of black velvet and the gaunt frames of the mine superstructures stood out in giant silhouettes against the fading sky, the lights of the city twinkled on. As if by magic the reds and blues and other brilliant colors of decorated Christmas trees came alive. Windows framed the lighted trees in homes and hundreds of living trees outdoors, decorated and lighted for the occasion, added to the gaiety of the scene.” — 1940

“Many Butte boys will spend the day in savage battle, some are missing, others will spend a dreary day in a prison camp, their Christmas star a hope that liberation may come speedily.” — 1944

“Yes, Butte’s future on this Christmas day is even more glowing as the myriad lights of multi-colored globes on countless Christmas trees shine throughout the community.” — 1951

“Those on the fighting front are not forgotten, but meanwhile for a day or a week, such troubles that weigh on the hearts of men and women, will be pushed aside for a happy little season of easement and respite.” — 1952

“The community went out to meet the holiday as a good host goes out to meet a welcome guest.” — 1954

“From the time of Anaconda’s oldest inhabitant’s first remembrance of a Christmas spirit to this year, the Yuletide spirit has changed little but always has been a memorable event for young and old.” — 1954

“It will be one day to forget the world’s troubles, one day with a theme that we wish could last the yearlong: ‘Peace on earth, good will toward men’.” — 1961

“Butte takes care of its own, and the happiness here today … is enhanced by the knowledge that individuals, organizations, business firms and industries have been unsparing in their efforts to insure that none should want on Christmas day.” — 1962

“The shades of night had scarcely fallen Tuesday when the magic of Christmas Eve, that wonderful night which permits all to be children again, enveloped the Mining City.” — 1963

“The traditions of Christmas are found in simple stories, written in a more simpler time, but still retold and still loved in these complex times, perhaps because of their very simplicity.” — 1969

In conclusion, here is a commentary that just about sums it all up. It was written, misspellings and all, by Franky Cooney, a young Butte elementary student who shared his thoughts on Christmas:

“Chrismas is fun. But what if there were no Chismas what will it be. Will it be fun no, will it be sad maybe. Will we cry, yes.” — 1975

