More volunteers needed for Special Olympics tourney Nov. 10-12 in Butte

Butte plays host to the Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12, and organizers are hoping more people step up to the plate to volunteer.

The tournament website noted that “whether it's two hours or two days, the time you donate will be greatly appreciated!”

Right now more photographers are needed, more referees, too, along with scorekeepers, servers and more.

One of its local organizers, Tom Cronnelly of OMG Grill, shared that many have already signed up, all ready and willing to help in whatever capacity, but definitely, more people are needed to lend a helping hand.

“A volunteer gets a whole lot more out of it than what they have to put into it,” said Cronnelly. “It’s so rewarding.”

Because of the pandemic, this is the first state tourney since 2019, and these Special Olympians are ready to shine.

“This tournament is a big deal for these athletes,” said Cronnelly. “It’s their opportunity to not only compete but to socialize.”

Bill McGladdery, director of the Town Pump Foundation, along with Paul Babb, chairs this year’s event.

McGladdery is thrilled to have the opportunity.

“It means we’re able to again welcome these athletes and their families to Butte America,” said McGladdery.

Both McGladdery and Cronnelly find it rewarding to watch these athletes interact and share with each other.

The Town Pump foundation director recalled a game he watched a few years back where a player passed the ball to a competitor so he, too, could score.

“He wanted him to succeed,” explained McGladdery. “We can learn so much by watching these athletes.”

Several events are planned, beginning with an opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Maroon Activities Center, 500 E. Mercury St. Friday's schedule is jam-packed with games at several school gyms — East Middle School, West Elementary School, Maroon Activities Center, Butte High School, Butte Central School, along with the gym at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Cronnelly encourages residents to come out and watch the games, as well.

“When one team scores, both teams cheer,” said Cronnelly. “They’re so much fun to watch.”

Throughout the tournament, Mike Thatcher and his crew from the Butte Pre-Release will be making 4,000 sandwiches for the athletes, with McDonald’s providing the cookies.

At 5 p.m. Friday, approximately 772 athletes and coaches will sit down to enjoy some turkey with all the fixins’ at one of seven churches, Holy Spirit, Christ Church Anglican, Journey, Gold Hill Lutheran, St. Ann’s and Gloria Dei Lutheran, along with the Knights of Columbus.

The meal is all thanks to a fundraiser held last year by OMG Grill, and generous donations from Town Pump and St. James Healthcare. Long before the athletes and coaches are seated, church members, along with volunteers from the KC, will divvy up the 40 turkeys, along with the rest of the groceries, and get to cooking.

“It’s a community effort,” said McGladdery.

While the athletes are enjoying a turkey dinner, their families and friends will be sitting down to a meal at the Butte Brewing Co., with food provided by OMG Grill, Metal Sports Bar & Grill, and Casagranda’s Steakhouse. Entertainment will be provided by local musician, John Stenson.

A dance and carnival for the athletes will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Butte Plaza Mall.

“It's like a homecoming, prom and graduation all rolled together,” said McGladdery. “They get so much enjoyment out of it.”

The three-day event concludes Saturday afternoon with awards ceremonies at the various schools.

While there is a definite need for more volunteers, Cronnelly is humbled by the generosity shown so far.

“We so appreciate it,” he said.

If you are interested in volunteering, go to the Special Olympics Montana website: https://www.somt.org/volunteer/games-volunteers/