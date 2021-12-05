More snow expected this week as winter finally makes an appearance

Snow blew sideways Sunday morning in Butte. A semi struggled to ascend Montana Street. The Montana Highway Patrol reported a host of “crash slide-off” and “crash no injury” events along Interstate 90 and I-15 in Butte-Silver Bow and Jefferson counties Sunday morning.

The wind and ongoing snow kept most people indoors until mid-morning, when, as predicted by the National Weather Service, the snow quit. The accumulation was light, ranging in most places from a dusting to an inch or so.

The snow seemed timely given that a fire discovered Saturday afternoon on the East Ridge provoked apprehension. That blaze came in the wake of the unseasonable West Wind wildfire that burned 25 homes, landmark grain elevators and other structures in Denton.

On Sunday morning, Shane Martin, an assistant fire management officer for the Butte Ranger District of Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest, was shoveling his sidewalk along Platinum Street with Abe, his son. He said Forest Service personnel planned to visit the site of the East Ridge fire Sunday to assess its status after the snowfall.

Meanwhile, Dave Noble, a meteorologist in Missoula for the National Weather Service, said the forecast suggests Butte might get more snow Monday and continuing through midnight. He said low temperatures Monday could reach the single digits.

The forecast suggests wintry weather ahead for a few days at least. Which could be good news for those who spent a good part of the summer breathing wildfire smoke.

