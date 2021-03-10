More progress made on Praxis but timeline pushed back

After giving an update on the project Tuesday night, Rogers asked the SARTA board for an extension on a $730,000 grant it provided in late 2019 that enabled a land purchase for the center. The site includes an old gas station and pizza place that will be torn down.

The grant was intended to reassure private investors who paid for the land, but the only way SARTA would actually grant the money is if the project did not go forward in the 18 months after it was issued.

That timeline is up next month, and last September, Rogers told the board he did not anticipate having to seek an extension. But he did that Tuesday night and it was extended for another year.

Rogers said last fall that $10.1 million had been secured in start-up and equity financing, grant support and low-interest economic security financing. There were positive indications about $25 million in additional financing could be arranged from a mix of Opportunity Zone funding, new market tax credits, grants and bank-backed financing, he said then.

He said backers had hoped to make more headway toward that under Big Sky Select, a Great Falls firm that had established an opportunity zone fund. It helped arrange financing for the land purchase and assisted in legal matters and finance strategy.