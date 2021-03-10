More progress made on Praxis but timeline pushed back

Timelines for the planned Praxis Center in Butte have been moved back again, but its CEO hopes to have all $35 million in financing secured by the end of September so construction of the healthcare simulation training facility can start by spring 2022.
“As soon as all that financing is in place, we can launch the project and we will begin architectural planning immediately,” Ray Rogers told the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority during a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
“And then hopefully we can start scraping ground and tearing down buildings and getting things ready even this late fall with construction of the building slated for this time next year,” he said.
The brainchild of Rogers and the late Pat Dudley, the center would be built at the corner of Arizona and Park streets and provide high-tech medical simulation training for rural health care practitioners.
It would create about 50 full-time jobs with another 25 or so hired part-time, including people to act as patients in simulation scenarios. They plan to train 5,000 healthcare workers annually through on-site and digital learning strategies.
When plans for the center were announced in March 2018, the hope was that construction would start in early 2019 and doors would open in 2020. But like many major projects, timelines for Praxis have pushed back.
After giving an update on the project Tuesday night, Rogers asked the SARTA board for an extension on a $730,000 grant it provided in late 2019 that enabled a land purchase for the center. The site includes an old gas station and pizza place that will be torn down.
The grant was intended to reassure private investors who paid for the land, but the only way SARTA would actually grant the money is if the project did not go forward in the 18 months after it was issued.
That timeline is up next month, and last September, Rogers told the board he did not anticipate having to seek an extension. But he did that Tuesday night and it was extended for another year.
Rogers said last fall that $10.1 million had been secured in start-up and equity financing, grant support and low-interest economic security financing. There were positive indications about $25 million in additional financing could be arranged from a mix of Opportunity Zone funding, new market tax credits, grants and bank-backed financing, he said then.
He said backers had hoped to make more headway toward that under Big Sky Select, a Great Falls firm that had established an opportunity zone fund. It helped arrange financing for the land purchase and assisted in legal matters and finance strategy.
That firm wasn’t able to devote the time Rogers says was needed to move Praxis forward, so they turned to Audaciter Group, a financial management company with offices in Boulder, Colorado and Bozeman, to help with planning and financing.
Rogers said the firm and its founder, Christopher Ewing, will take the lead on a “final push” for additional equity financing, New Market Tax Credits and bank financing. Local economic development officials recommended Ewing, Rogers said, and he has visited Butte twice already.
Organizers have also hired Holland & Hart, a Denver-based law firm, to help with corporate structuring and to prepare legal documents needed to complete financing.
Last year, Praxis reached out to 75 additional firms seeking opportunity-zone investments and Rogers said Tuesday that six have responded with interest. They are also talking to two large equity funds and several banks, some national and some local.
The center is a qualified Opportunity Zone project under federal law, which allows investors to get significant tax breaks if they put money that would otherwise be taxed as capital gains in the venture.
Rogers said he thinks more progress has been made with Audaciter and Holland & Hart over the past two months than was made all last year.
“So I’m really pleased with where we are at and encouraged that we’re going to quickly get to the finish line,” he said.
One member of the SARTA board asked another member, local banker Neil Bolton, if there was a downside to extending the grant for the land.
“I would be in favor of extending this an additional year, especially given all the considerations that have happened with COVID,” Bolton said. “It seems to me like they have their ducks in a row and they’re working towards the goal of new-market tax credits and the opportunity (zones) — it’s all pretty sophisticated financing.”