There’s more eclectic music headed for Butte. Organizers recently announced the second wave of performers coming to the Montana Folk Festival in Butte this July 14-16.

The genres include Chicago-style blues, New Orleans funk, western swing, Irish traditional, Tibetan dance and opera, Ukrainian folk and music from a Texas master fiddler.

“It’s shaping up to be a strong lineup for this July's Montana Folk Festival packed with master musicians,” says George Everett, festival director. "You can expect to find plenty that's familiar but also to be amazed at the variety and diversity of the event.”

It is estimated that more than 200 artists representing a broad range of musical and cultural traditions will entertain concertgoers in Uptown Butte during the festival.

Previously named 2023 performers include Red Baraat, High Fidelity (Bluegrass), Kiki Valera y son Cubano, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, Heart of Afghanistan with the Fanoos Ensemble, Ken Heath and the True Disciples, and Musique a Bouches. (Quebecois a Capella)

The latest musical acts include:

Melody Angel is a gifted guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist, arranger, and producer from Southside Chicago who is navigating a forward-looking musical path while integrating the legacy of classic blues.

Her music encompasses many American genres, including rhythm & blues, rock, folk, and funk, all layered on a strong bed of Chicago blues.

Still, the Chicago musician is ready to embrace the future. “The blues is what all great American musical genres are made from after all,” Angel said. “Everything starts with the blues.”

Cyril Neville hails from “The Big Easy” and is the youngest of the four famous Neville Brothers of New Orleans. Cyril picked up his love of music from his parents and his older brothers at an early age, but it wasn't until 1967 that he began singing professionally, as he united with brothers Art and Aaron in Art Neville and the Neville Sounds, playing the New Orleans club circuit regularly.

Cyril, along with brother Aaron, eventually left the group and formed Soul Machine shortly thereafter. Later, Cyril would provide vocals and congas to his brother Art and his band, The Meters. The four siblings would later reunite as the Neville Brothers. Over the years, he has also had several solo albums, including 1995's “The Fire This Time,” and a pair in 2000, “New Orleans Cookin'” and “Soulo.”

Originally from Canada, Redd Volkaert of Galax, Virginia is among the country’s top Telecaster guitar slingers, particularly in Western swing and honky-tonk.

Volkaert cut his teeth playing clubs six nights a week at age 16 until the mid-1980s in Canada and moved to Los Angeles in 1986. There, he worked clubs, private gigs at night and gave guitar lessons and recording during the day, and regularly traveled to Las Vegas to play show rooms and casinos.

In 1990, Volkaert moved to Nashville to play full-time clubs seven nights a week on Broadway, Printers Alley and around town. Periodically, he would travel with road bands, filling in as a substitute for guitarists in bands such as Johnny Paycheck, George Jones, Statler Brothers and Rhonda Vincent, etc., as well as on the Grand Ole Opry. He joined Merle Haggard's band in 1997 while continuing to record with folks like Brad Paisley, garnering a 2009 Grammy for Best Country Instrumental Performance.

Teada is a traditional band from Sligo, Ireland. Formed 21 years ago, the band has headlined at major music festivals throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, Israel and Australia.

The six band members are fiddle player Oisin Mac Diamada; button accordion player Paul Finn; Damien Stenson on flute; Seán McElwain with the bouzouki and guitar; and bodhran player Tristan Rosentock. Samantha Harvey performs on the piano and also performs Irish dance.

In 2001, Teada appeared on the Irish television series "Flosc," bringing them to national attention. Spring 2022 brought the release of the band’s sixth album, featuring the vocals of Séamus Begley, along with the band's customary re-energizing of rare traditional tunes.

Founded in 1989 in San Francisco, Chaksampa, the Tibetan Dance & Opera Co. is considered to be the most successful professional performance group outside of Tibet.

Led by its artistic director Tsering Wangmo, all members are trained actors originally from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts in Dharmasala, India, the first generation trained in exile by the great Tibetan master performers. They perform regularly today in the Bay Area and across the United States, as well as hosting an annual summer camp for Tibetan children to keep their culture alive.

In the Tibetan language, Chaksampa means bridge builder and is one of the many names attributed to a famous Tibetan saint, Thankgtong Gyalpo, who lived in 14th century Tibet. He is considered to be a patron saint of Tibetan medicine, as well as the founding father of Ache Lhamo, Tibetan opera.

Andriy Milavsky, clarinetist and master piper, is an Eastern European folk musician who founded the group Cheres in 1990, after graduating from the Kyiv State Conservatory of Music.

The group’s vigorous folk repertoire features instrumentals from the mountains of Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and neighboring Eastern European countries. Currently based in New York City, the group aims to keep alive the folk traditions, songs, and melodies of the Carpathian region.

Cheres’ musical arsenal comprises a wide array of instruments such as wooden pipes, soprano and tenor pipes, double pipe, trembita (a 12-foot shepherd’s pipe), tylynka (ametal pipe without finger holes), panpipe, bagpipe, ocarina (or sweet potato), mountain orjaw harp, clarinet, violin, hammered dulcimer, double bass, accordion, drum and other percussions.

Cheres has played sold-out engagements at nightclubs and concerts in New York City and at major music festivals.

Belen Escobedo of Panfilo’s Güera is the foremost practitioner of the Tejano Conjunto fiddle that expresses the deep roots of Tejano (Texas-Mexican) culture. Conjunto (“group” in Spanish) emerged in the late 19th century when European instrumentation met Spanish and Indigenous borderlands in the lively dance music of the Tejano working-class communities in southern Texas. By the early 1930s, modern conjuntos were almost exclusively led by the accordion. However, the earliest versions of Tejano conjunto were strings-only affairs.

Escobedo grew up in South San Antonio, where Tejano music on the radio was the soundtrack for daily life. As a professional mariachi fiddler, she had to master music from across countless Texas-Mexican musical genres, but it was later in her career that she finally found other musicians who shared her abiding love for the borderlands fiddle-led conjunto.

For Escobedo, playing the music of her heritage is a lifelong passion. Joining her at the Montana Folk Festival will be her husband, Ramon Gutierrez, on tololoche, the Tejano upright bass, and Greg Rush on bajo sexto, the 12-string guitar.

Admission is free to all performances during the three days of the festival, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $25 per person and $35 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.

Donations can be mailed to Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703, or contribute online at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1876197.

The Butte festival is produced by Mainstreet Uptown Butte with major partnership and support from Butte-Silver Bow County and the Imagine Butte Collaborative in cooperation with the B-SB Tourism Business Improvement District. Artistic programming services are provided by the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

For more details as they develop, go to www.montanafolkfestival.com or on Facebook at mtfolkfest.