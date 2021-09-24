More felony assault charges filed after Virginia City bar fight

Haley and Fish are charged with aggravated assault and accountability to aggravated assault. Yuan is charged with accountability to aggravated assault.

The accountability charge alleges that a defendant played a role in aiding and abetting the assault of another person. Ekwall said an example would be holding someone while they are being punched by another.

Witnesses said the altercation began inside the Pioneer Bar around 10:40 p.m. and then escalated outside the bar on the boardwalk once the bartender cleared the bar.

Three patrons of the bar that night, Maggie and Cody Monaghan and Chase Monaghan, Cody’s brother, said they had stopped in for a drink after attending the Brewery Follies in Virginia City.

Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner said in August that accounts of what happened next varied, as they tend to do in most bar fights, he said.

Yuan told deputies that a woman inside the bar initiated the pushing and shoving and that when he and others in his group left the bar they were blindsided by people pushing them. He acknowledged seeing a man bleeding profusely in the street but said he believed the man had tripped on the curb and fallen in front of a vehicle.