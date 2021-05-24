More efforts coming to up COVID vaccinations in B-SB

A push to get more residents of Butte-Silver Bow County vaccinated for COVID-19 is continuing on multiple fronts this week, including vaccination clinics big and small and details of a $500,000 vaccine sweepstakes campaign.
A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Town Pump at Elizabeth Warren and Harrison avenues. Those ages 12 and older are welcome, with all three vaccine models available.
A mass vaccination clinic will be held from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at the Butte Civic Center, with those ages 12 and older welcome – all three vaccination models will be available at this clinic as well.
Registration is available at https://www.butteciviccenter.com or at 406-497-5008. Walk-ins are also welcomed. The clinic will also feature second shots, and for that, people are asked to come at the same time they received their first shot.
On Thursday, details and rules for the upcoming $500,000 vaccine incentive campaign will be announced at 10 a.m. at the Copper Lounge of the Student Union at Montana Tech. Two $10,000 weekly awards and three $5,000 weekly awards will be presented over 15 weeks this summer and early fall. Those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible.
The $500,000 was recently donated by the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. To get the money, Butte-Silver Bow County pledged to spend at least $500,000 in federal money on an education and awareness campaign about vaccinations. Initial efforts are underway.
“Being vaccinated against the COVID virus is all about health, but some people are yet uncertain about the available vaccines,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday. “We are encouraging people to learn everything they can about the vaccine models — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — and to get vaccinated. Our incentive campaign may encourage those still on the fence to get vaccinated. The odds of winning are pretty good.”
An estimated 51% of the eligible population in Butte-Silver Bow has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and officials are hoping all the efforts above will increase the numbers.
“In terms of our eligible population being fully vaccinated, Butte-Silver Bow is third in the state in regard to that metric,” Sullivan said. “We want 75% to 80% of our entire population eventually vaccinated, so our work is cut out for us, and we think the incentive campaign will help us to get there.”
Only Missoula County, with 54% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, and Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, at 52%, lead Butte-Silver Bow in the percentage of eligible population fully vaccinated.
In Butte-Silver Bow, 15,403 individuals are fully immunized. More information on local and state immunization rates may be found at https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d 4b
Pharmacies continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines, too. More information may be found at https://vaccinefinder.org
On Monday, the Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 data report. As of Sunday, May 23, the department was reporting 4,116 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case March 13, 2020. Of those, 4,025 have recovered, and five cases remain active.
For the week of May 15-21, the Health Department reported six newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down two cases from the previous week of May 8-14, when eight new cases were reported.
Based on those six new cases, daily average cases for the week of May 15-21 was .85. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of May 15-21 was 2.45.
The county’s current positivity rate – the percent of people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in a given time period – decreased to 1 percent in the time period of May 12-18, down from 1.4% during the previous time period.