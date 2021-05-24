More efforts coming to up COVID vaccinations in B-SB

A push to get more residents of Butte-Silver Bow County vaccinated for COVID-19 is continuing on multiple fronts this week, including vaccination clinics big and small and details of a $500,000 vaccine sweepstakes campaign.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Town Pump at Elizabeth Warren and Harrison avenues. Those ages 12 and older are welcome, with all three vaccine models available.

A mass vaccination clinic will be held from 2 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at the Butte Civic Center, with those ages 12 and older welcome – all three vaccination models will be available at this clinic as well.

Registration is available at https://www.butteciviccenter.com or at 406-497-5008. Walk-ins are also welcomed. The clinic will also feature second shots, and for that, people are asked to come at the same time they received their first shot.

On Thursday, details and rules for the upcoming $500,000 vaccine incentive campaign will be announced at 10 a.m. at the Copper Lounge of the Student Union at Montana Tech. Two $10,000 weekly awards and three $5,000 weekly awards will be presented over 15 weeks this summer and early fall. Those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be eligible.