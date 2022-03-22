More DUI citations issued than previously reported

It seems the number of people cited for driving under the influence in and around Butte March 16 through March 20 was higher than previously reported.

Troopers with the Montana Highway Patrol were kept busy March 16-17, issuing 12 tickets in Butte-Silver Bow County. As the weekend came and went, nine more tickets were issued by the MHP, giving a total of 21 DUIs by Sunday.

“People were not making good decisions,” said Sgt. Dave Oliverson of the Montana Highway Patrol.

Oliverson said from March 16-20, 70 people were cited for driving under the influence throughout Montana, with 21 of those DUIs coming out of Butte-Silver Bow.

“I believe we have had more arrests this year than we have had in the past five years,” he said.

Although some people were booked, in some cases, due to the high numbers in the Butte jail, first offenders were issued citations instead and then released to a sober adult or taken home by a trooper.

Along with a number of troopers in Butte, a DUI enforcement team was in place, as was MHP’s criminal interdiction team, which is responsible for investigating any criminal acts.

One such act was the felony arrest of two women from Fresno, California, who were traveling through Butte on their way to Chicago to allegedly illegally distribute 96 pounds of marijuana.

“It was a busy time for sure,” said Oliverson.

