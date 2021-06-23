More detailed accusations made against former Butte Rescue Mission director

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board said Lyons went to her office at the Mission the day after she was fired and was alone there for 90 minutes.

“At some time after she was terminated, files were deleted off the computers, documents were shredded and BRM (Butte Rescue Mission) property was withheld and eventually returned after being factory reset,” the charging document says.

A review of bank statements from 2018 and 2019 revealed questionable charges on a Mission debit card and written checks, it says, including for hotel and airline purchases made when the board didn’t even know Lyons was out of town.

The board hired an accountant from Newland and Co. to do an audit and it revealed at least 25 questionable transactions, prosecutors said.

An office manager said she was once reconciling banks statements with Lyons and Lyons had blackened out certain transactions, saying they had already been entered into an accounting software system.

The manager “figured the blacked out items were checks that had already been entered but she never could tell for certain and was never told,” the document says. “Once given a chance to see the bank statements, (the manager) advised there were many charges she didn’t recognize, especially casino or bar charges.”