More detailed accusations made against former Butte Rescue Mission director

Prosecutors say board members for the Butte Rescue Mission were “shocked” at some purchases Rocky Lyons made with allegedly unauthorized Mission funds when she was the organization’s executive director.
“There were hotels and airline purchases and the board stated they did not even know Lyons was out of town,” according to more detailed charging documents filed Tuesday in Montana District Court in Butte.
They cite statements from a Mission office manager saying some charges were made at bars or casinos and some were for room and travel expenses for Lyons’ husband the board had not approved.
Prosecutors charged Lyons with felony theft by embezzlement on June 2, but like most criminal cases, waited a few weeks before providing more details. They accuse Lyons of making $11,391 in purchases for personal use that weren’t board approved and trying to obtain $5,210 in vacation pay she was not entitled to.
Lyons filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the mission a few months after she was fired in January 2020, and her attorney in that case, Lawrence Henke, says the criminal charges are related to that.
“This fabricated criminal charge, and the shockingly quick manner in which charges were brought on such flimsy evidence, is nothing more than an attempt by the Butte Rescue Mission to gain an advantage in civil litigation where Ms. Lyons has exposed a feckless Board of Directors who are attempting to use false accusations and improper governmental influence simply because they can do so,’” Henke said Wednesday in a statement to The Montana Standard.
Henke, an attorney with Vicevich Law in Butte, said Lyons explained in a deposition in the civil case that the credit card charges were board approved or Mission expenses, “and this fact was either not given to law enforcement or ignored by law enforcement.”
Lyons made an initial appearance on the criminal charge on June 3 and was released without bond. A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy arrested her at her Whitehall home later that night on a Butte-Silver Bow theft warrant that Henke says was already quashed. She has filed a lawsuit against the deputy and told Jefferson and Butte-Silver Bow counties she might sue them over the arrest, too.
Lyons was the Mission’s executive director from September 2014 to Jan. 23, 2020, when she was fired. The Mission provided no detailed reasons publicly at the time.
Prior to filing her lawsuit, Henke says, Lyons disputed her vacation pay and final paycheck and through counsel requested reasons for being fired. Cindy Walker, an attorney for the Mission, listed 18 reasons in a response letter, including failing to comply with overtime laws, properly train employees and numerous other duties. It also said she made disparaging comments about board members and donors and made statements that resulted in negative publicity.
But it wasn’t until May 2020 that “newly discovered evidence of a potential theft and embezzlement” came to light, prosecutors said in the new charging documents.
The board said Lyons went to her office at the Mission the day after she was fired and was alone there for 90 minutes.
“At some time after she was terminated, files were deleted off the computers, documents were shredded and BRM (Butte Rescue Mission) property was withheld and eventually returned after being factory reset,” the charging document says.
A review of bank statements from 2018 and 2019 revealed questionable charges on a Mission debit card and written checks, it says, including for hotel and airline purchases made when the board didn’t even know Lyons was out of town.
The board hired an accountant from Newland and Co. to do an audit and it revealed at least 25 questionable transactions, prosecutors said.
An office manager said she was once reconciling banks statements with Lyons and Lyons had blackened out certain transactions, saying they had already been entered into an accounting software system.
The manager “figured the blacked out items were checks that had already been entered but she never could tell for certain and was never told,” the document says. “Once given a chance to see the bank statements, (the manager) advised there were many charges she didn’t recognize, especially casino or bar charges.”
The manager said the Mission had paid for room and travel expenses for Lyons’ husband “which Lyons stated was part of the agreement.”
The manager “thought the travel was for conferences, however when asked, the board said they didn’t know and had not approved any of this travel for Lyons let alone her husband,” the document says. The auditor said the charges totaled at least $11,391.
After she was fired, prosecutors say, Lyons requested the office manager write her a substitute check to include unpaid vacation hours and to “bump up her vacation time.” The manager agreed but two Mission officials voided the check, saying they could only issue checks without vacation pay.
Lyons attempted to receive 227 hours of vacation pay when she had only accrued 44 hours, prosecutors said.
Henke said the “concocted criminal charge” was not raised when Lyons’ attorneys asked for specific reasons she was fired, and during an eight-hour deposition of then board Chairman Paul Buckley, he never mentioned the misuse of credit cards.
He said Lyons, in sworn statements in the civil case, had “fully and completely addressed these fictitious allegations” and he was surprised that “an $11,000 civil dispute” had gotten so much attention from law enforcement.