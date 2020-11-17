More change possible with Butte-Silver Bow road fees

A pending ordinance change this week would give commissioners a new option for assessing street maintenance fees on residents and businesses in Butte-Silver Bow.
And if they choose the new method of raising more than $1.5 million in revenue for annual road maintenance next year, it would be the second major change in just three years.
The first change in 2018 was deemed far fairer than a previous manner, and some commissioners and county officials say a “per unit” method under consideration now is even more equitable than that.
Instead of each parcel being charged an annual flat rate, currently $87.71, the fee would be assessed on each “residential living unit,” — meaning each house and individual apartment — and on businesses and tax-exempt entities such as churches.
“The biggest challenge with road fees over the last 40 years has been the funding model,” Commissioner Brendan McDonough said Monday. “We are trying to make it as equitable as possible.”
If commissioners OK a measure Wednesday night, they could decide each year whether to use the current process, the unit system or any other method allowed under state law. They would make the decision and set the fee amount every May or June.
But they are clearly considering the “per unit” method that state lawmakers added to the books in 2019, in part because of a push by Butte-Silver Bow and other Montana communities.
In August 2018, commissioners scrapped four road maintenance districts that imposed varying rates only in portions of urban Butte and replaced them with one countywide district with a flat fee.
Fees generated in the four districts only brought in about $400,000, when the true cost of routine maintenance on county roads and streets is closer to $1.8 million. The work includes grading, filling potholes, snow plowing and graveling rural roads.
To cover the true costs, county officials had to raid other road revenues for general maintenance. The new, higher fees freed up much of that money for more significant improvements, including complete street makeovers.
The initial flat fee was set at $72.05 per parcel, which was supposed to cover 75 percent of maintenance costs. Commissioners increased the fee to $87.71 last year to cover 88 percent of true costs and it remains that today.
The fees generate about $1.575 million annually, and the unit method would only bring in about $5,000 more, initially. But many see it as more equitable.
Some taxpayers complained about the parcel method, saying they're paying fees on multiple, sometimes vacant parcels while thousands of people living in apartments were paying little to nothing.
Under the proposed change, the fee would be assessed on units — structures or parts of structures used as a home, residence or sleeping place. They would include individual apartments and residential rooms or cottages in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.
Business units would also be charged. They would include each commercial entity required to purchase a BSB business license or a nonprofit or tax exempt organization. Churches don't pay taxes, but they can be assessed certain fees.
Hotels and motels would not be assessed for every room, but they would each pay a fee and any businesses in the hotels, such as restaurant or commercial spa, would also pay separately. Each business in strip malls would pay fees.
Vacant parcels are assessed under the current method if they have a market value of $5,000 or higher, even though there is nobody living on them who drives the streets in Butte.
Under the alternative method, 2,609 vacant parcels would no longer be assessed but more than 2,200 separate apartments and other dwellings would be added, plus 396 separate mobile homes and 68 business condos, according to calculations made earlier this year.
The change would only net an estimated $5,000 more in revenue initially but that would grow with new business and residential developments.
If commissioners approve a measure Wednesday night, they could choose an allowable method each year without going through a weeks-long process for changing ordinances.
Each year in May or June, they would receive a report estimating street maintenance costs for the next year, said Budget Director Danette Gleason. They would then select the assessment method and set the flat rate.
A public hearing would be held on the issue before the annual decision is made and taxpayers can weigh in at any time by contacting commissioners or county officials.
