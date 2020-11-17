More change possible with Butte-Silver Bow road fees

A pending ordinance change this week would give commissioners a new option for assessing street maintenance fees on residents and businesses in Butte-Silver Bow.

And if they choose the new method of raising more than $1.5 million in revenue for annual road maintenance next year, it would be the second major change in just three years.

The first change in 2018 was deemed far fairer than a previous manner, and some commissioners and county officials say a “per unit” method under consideration now is even more equitable than that.

Instead of each parcel being charged an annual flat rate, currently $87.71, the fee would be assessed on each “residential living unit,” — meaning each house and individual apartment — and on businesses and tax-exempt entities such as churches.

“The biggest challenge with road fees over the last 40 years has been the funding model,” Commissioner Brendan McDonough said Monday. “We are trying to make it as equitable as possible.”

If commissioners OK a measure Wednesday night, they could decide each year whether to use the current process, the unit system or any other method allowed under state law. They would make the decision and set the fee amount every May or June.