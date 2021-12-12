More businesses added to 'Buy It in Butte'

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Buy It in Butte” initiative is a team effort on the part of Butte media outlets, including The Montana Standard, ABC FOX Montana, Cherry Creek Media, KBOW/KOPR, KXLF, and NBC Montana. Also promoting “shop local” for the 2021 holiday season are the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce and Butte Local Development Corp.

As a part of this seasonal program, The Montana Standard will be profiling some of the participating businesses each week in December.

This week the businesses include the Mother Lode Theatre, Butte Floral, Beautiful Things on Broadway and Cub Power. All have some unique gifts to share.

Soon, Christmas will be here, but a couple of weeks still remain to find those special gifts for family and friends.

Shopping local is a gift as well. Not only will you be putting a smile on the face of the person receiving your gift, you’re also giving a local business owner who depends on your business to stay open a reason to smile.

So, time to don your coat and cap and head to these local stores. Happy shopping!

Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St.

“Buying local is the only way for the Mother Lode Theatre to offer live performance music, dance, and drama to the public. Without support from the community to attend live events the theatre would not be able to open its doors and organizations who rely on a venue such as the Mother Lode Theatre may not be able to attract artists and programs to Butte. Our programming assists other businesses such as shops, hotels and restaurants with additional revenue from patrons who attend events.” — Robin Busch, managing director

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Live holiday performances featuring local and internationally recognized artists such as Butte native, Curt Olds. We also offer a limited edition Mother Lode Theatre Christmas ornament to support the theatre to provide a variety of quality programs.

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

We offer live theatre performances, including music, dance and drama featuring local, regional, and national productions. Arts and culture are best enjoyed live, and the Mother Lode Theatre is iconic to our arts and cultural heritage. The Mother Lode Theatre has been entertaining the Butte community since 1929, first as a movie theater and since 1994 as a live performance venue.

Store days/hours

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Number of employees

Four permanent/11 temporary

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

What puts me into the spirit of Christmas is the gathering of friends and family and the traditions we share to celebrate during the Christmas season.

***

Butte Floral, 1707 Continental Drive

"Buying Local" supports our community as well as our families.” — Jennifer Hardesty, owner

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Our "Letters to Santa" fresh holiday arrangement

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Amazing customer service

Store days/hours

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Number of employees

Four

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

Being a local that is able to give back to my community and others.

***

Beautiful Things on Broadway, 27 W. Broadway St.

“When local persons support the shop, it means we can keep a roof on our fabulous building, ensure the boiler continues to operate, and maintain the existing architectural features of our historic building. It also means that we can pay those taxes that keep going up.” — Rick Chappel, owner

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Our Christmas window, which is one way we can say thank you to Butte.

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

Frankly, I sell online, because of the quality and types of products that are being purchased by not only Butte but from all over the entire 50 states. What can you buy at my store that you can't find elsewhere in Butte? Beautiful bar ware, candles that don't run all over your tablecloth during dinner, Frasier fir, framed art, and my charm.

Store days/hours

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Number of employees

One-and-a-half

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

Well, I am so damn old; the blessed fact that I made it to another Christmas is inspirational. Treasured Christmas ornaments and decorations that come out this time of year, remind us of the glory of the holiday. For instance, I hung our stained-glass window of the Holy Spirit today.

***

Cub Power, 1369 Harrison Ave.

“It means keeping a community vibrant and unique.” — Nate Howe, owner

What’s your most popular item this holiday season?

Skateboards

What does your store offer that can’t be found online?

A complete full-service skateboard shop.

Store days/hours

Wednesday-Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m.

Number of employees

One

What puts you in the Christmas spirit?

The lights and the joy of getting to see family.

