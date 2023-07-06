The Uptown Butte Art Walk will be Friday, July 7, at businesses throughout Uptown Butte and beyond.

Held on the first Friday of each month through September, this event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Butte businesses will host numerous artists and musical events throughout the Uptown.

Several artists will showcase their work, including Justin DeShazo, Sally Bowen, Marlys Granlund, Jim Ward, Sarah Dunn, and many others.

Maps of the venues are also posted and can be downloaded from the Clark Chateau website, or find one at participating uptown businesses that are listed below. For more details, contact Christine Martin at cmartin@bsb.mt.gov.

1. Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St.: Emma Connelly, “WORK, WORSHIP, or PLAY,” mixed media, assemblage and collage

2. Carle Gallery in the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library: Lisa Faught’s “The Time is Always Now.”

3. The Wine Cellar, 219 W. Park St.: Zahrah "Bella Art,” paintings and drawings.

4. Paper Cranes, 15 S. Montana St., Butte: “Selected Works.”

5. Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St.: Justin DeShazo, “Spooky Time” paintings.

6. Slainte, 8 S. Montana St.: Maria Falbo, selected works.

7. Stephen's Block, 142 W. Park St.: Peg Amtzis, garden shed pottery.

8. Feathering Your Nest, 127 W. Park St.: Sallie Bowen, acrylic paintings and watercolors.

9. Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St.: Invisible Disabilities: Becoming Seen.

10. Mainstope Gallery, 14 S. Dakota St.: “What Surrounds Us,” the paintings and mixed media of Laurel Egan and Karen Hueftle.

11. The Yoga Cooperative, 14 S. Dakota St.: Cassie Smith, “Capturing Beautiful Mountain Ranges” on wooden canvas.

12. Hungry Hill Clay Center, 14 S. Dakota St.: open studio tours.

13. Square Peg, 66 W. Park St.: Sarah Dunn, crafted jewelry and painted jewelry boxes.

14. The Abode, 22 W. Park St.: selected works.

15. Whiteheads Cutlery, 73 E. Park St.: Marlys Granlund, paintings and watercolors.

16. Isle of Books, 43 E. Broadway St.: Authors Jim Ward, Brian Newberry and Dennis Gaub.

17. Plantorex, 129 N. Main St.: “Noble Lion” prints by Chelsea Smith.

18. Career Futures, 55 W. Granite St.: Cheryl Madison, photography.

19. KBMF, 156 W. Granite St.: Art Makers Market with the extended KBMF family of DJs and volunteers.

20. How Novel Story Lorry, 156 W. Granite St.: Nicole Pontier-Carrels, paintings and mobile bookshop.

21. Ghetto Gallery, 654 S. Montana St.: Patricia Schaeffer’s “Abstract Art.”

22. Zen Medicine, 628 E. Front St.: selected works.

23. Homestake Pub, 1107 Utah Ave.: “Noble Lion” prints by Chelsea Smith.