Montana Zipline Adventures offers rides across the sky

“We were ziplining in Hawaii,” he said. “We looked at how they put their ziplines together.”

The couple already owned the land, about 426 acres, where they envisioned establishing the zipline course. Graa said they recognized that the property’s rolling hills could allow creating zipline runs without towers. That topography saved money and also made the launch and landing pads safer because the platforms were just about at ground level.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The site also offered stunning views of Mount Haggin and panoramic views in all directions.

The prep work began in 2017. The first task was staking out roads to wind through the hills to provide access to the seven zipline courses that are linked, one to the other. The shortest run is 650 feet and the longest 2,100 feet. The total length of the seven runs is about 9,300 feet.

Andrew, who is Montana Zipline Adventures’ operations manager, dangled Tuesday at the spot that is likely the highest off the ground.

Graa said the business built about 4.5 miles of road up and through the hills.

Customers will be picked up at the front gate and driven to a base camp building, where they will register and be outfitted with a harness and helmet.