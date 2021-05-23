Montana Zipline Adventures offers rides across the sky

Austin Andrew zoomed over the hill. He plunged like a lanky, long-legged peregrine falcon. A whirring sound accompanied his tethered flight.
He braked to a stop. Andrew dangled, grinning, from the steel cable above his head. Mount Haggin loomed behind him, snowcapped and rugged, looking like an ad for the Pintler Veterans Memorial Scenic Highway.
Nearby, John Turman, a zipline safety expert and inspector for Bonsai Design, used a scope to estimate the distance from Andrew to the ground.
“About 85 feet,” he said.
The day was Tuesday and the morning was crisp and clear enough to merit comment. Standing near Turman were Andre Graa and his wife, Mianne, owners of Montana Zipline Adventures.
They planned to open the zipline courses May 21, weather permitting.
Earlier, Turman said the new business, sited in the rolling hills above and beyond North Cable Road near Anaconda, was on track to get an inspection report affirming that Montana Zipline Adventures met the standards set by the Association for Challenge Course Technology.
“It’s all about safety,” Graa said. “Safety is number one, above everything.”
Graa said he and Mianne got the idea for the enterprise in 2017 while on vacation.
“We were ziplining in Hawaii,” he said. “We looked at how they put their ziplines together.”
The couple already owned the land, about 426 acres, where they envisioned establishing the zipline course. Graa said they recognized that the property’s rolling hills could allow creating zipline runs without towers. That topography saved money and also made the launch and landing pads safer because the platforms were just about at ground level.
The site also offered stunning views of Mount Haggin and panoramic views in all directions.
The prep work began in 2017. The first task was staking out roads to wind through the hills to provide access to the seven zipline courses that are linked, one to the other. The shortest run is 650 feet and the longest 2,100 feet. The total length of the seven runs is about 9,300 feet.
Andrew, who is Montana Zipline Adventures’ operations manager, dangled Tuesday at the spot that is likely the highest off the ground.
Graa said the business built about 4.5 miles of road up and through the hills.
Customers will be picked up at the front gate and driven to a base camp building, where they will register and be outfitted with a harness and helmet.
The cost is $89 a person. Graa said there will be a $10 discount for people who live in surrounding counties and for veterans. The course has age and weight restrictions that are described on its website: montanazip.com.
Graa, a native of Switzerland, moved to Montana in 1977. He worked for a time selling insurance and is now a real estate agent.
He and Mianne, a nurse practitioner, said they believe Montana Zipline Adventures has the potential to draw thousands of customers to the site off North Cable Road. They said they anticipate this pull will benefit the economy of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.
Their optimistic hope is the business will serve customers from April 1 to Dec. 1.
Montana Zipline Adventures anticipates having at least five employees on opening day. Andrew said he expects to hire more as the season builds. Two guides will accompany each party to monitor and ensure safety, he said.
The zipline business is scarcely visible from North Cable Road.
“I think this is a bigger project than people have imagined because it’s kind of hidden,” Graa said.
For information about Montana Zipline Adventures, go to montanazip.com or phone (406) 560-3115. The business is located at 467 Swissmont Drive, Anaconda, MT 59711.