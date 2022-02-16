Montana VA to livestream town hall meeting in Anaconda at 5 p.m. Wednesday

ANACONDA — Veterans, their families, and their caregivers are invited to join the Montana VA and the Anaconda VA Clinic team Wednesday, Feb. 16, to discuss the Anaconda VA Clinic's move to a new Butte VA clinic.

The state-of-the-art Butte VA Clinic (located in Butte at 5 Three Bears Drive) will be almost four times larger than the current clinic and will include more staff to better serve veterans.

The Butte VA clinic is designed around the veteran-centric Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model. With the PACT model, Veterans can connect with their healthcare team and services based out of a single exam room. This optimizes a patient’s face-to-face time with caregivers who are centrally co-located in a “teamwork zone” and are a door away. Instead of a Veteran going to each provider, each provider comes to the Veteran.

“For more than 25 years, our Montana VA healthcare teams have worked diligently to give Veterans the best healthcare possible in Anaconda,” said Montana VA Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “As more Veterans sought care, our teams grew, and the space became too small to provide the quality care Veterans deserve. Now, Veterans will be able to receive care in a state-of-the-art clinic that was designed specifically to streamline and optimize their healthcare services.”

The town hall conversation will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. To join, veterans and other attendees should call in at 866-478-3358 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page. Afterward, the recorded town hall will be available on the Montana VA Facebook page and webpage. To attend in-person, Veterans must register with their Anaconda VA team. To maintain COVID-19 safety protocol, in-person attendance is limited to 50 people. Preference for in-person attendance will be given to veterans who receive Montana VA care from the current Anaconda VA clinic. In-person attendees will be screened for COVID-19 and are required to correctly wear a medical grade mask.

This town hall will include updates on the clinic’s move, what services will be available at the Butte VA Clinic, community appointment information, and transportation resources. The second part of the town hall is reserved to answer veterans’ questions.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana — an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One-third of Montana VA employees are veterans.

