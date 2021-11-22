Montana VA is hosting COVID booster clinic in Butte

The Montana VA is holding a Moderna and J&J COVID booster vaccine clinic for veterans, their spouses and caregivers from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the American Legion hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. in Butte.

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated guidance for all adults 18 years or older who received an original two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should get a booster shot.

All veterans, veterans’ spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA are eligible.

Appointments are requested at all booster clinics, but Montana VA provides walk-in vaccines. Call the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again, to make an appointment.

Veterans who meet the above eligibility requirements are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Appointments are limited, and veterans must call the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again to be scheduled. The Montana VA scheduling line is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants must bring their vaccine card in order to receive a booster shot. Masking is required at all Montana VA booster events. As booster clinics are scheduled, this information will be available at Montana VA Health Care System’s webpage, https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care.

