Montana Tunnels mine seeks bankruptcy protection

Montana Tunnels Mining filed a voluntary petition Monday seeking Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection.

The filing was reminiscent for many observers of mining company bankruptcies in Montana in years past and the prospect of taxpayers getting stuck with reclamation costs.

The bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Montana again heightens concerns about whether Montana Tunnels will pay for the reclamation at its dormant open-pit mine near Jefferson City in Jefferson County.

“This was, unfortunately, completely predictable, and really appalling,” said Derf Johnson, deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center.

Bonnie Gestring, Northwest Program Director for Earthworks, offered a similar observation.

“Unfortunately, we’re not surprised by these developments,” she said. “We’ve been worried about the deteriorating conditions at Montana Tunnels and the ongoing harm to Clancy Creek for some time.”

Montana Tunnels reported in company filings that it had assets of between $10 million and $50 million and liabilities between $50 million and $100 million.

The list of creditors includes the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office, Montana DEQ, at least three Montana-based businesses, the Montana Department of Revenue, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and more.

Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code generally provides for business reorganization. A Chapter 11 debtor typically proposes a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and to pay creditors over time.

Adam Stein-Sapir is a portfolio manager for the Pioneer Funding Group, which specializes in buying bankruptcy claims. He said Montana Tunnels’ decision to file for Chapter 11 as opposed to liquidation through Chapter 7 suggests the company has aspirations to emerge from bankruptcy.

“We can read into that, to some extent, that they’re optimistic about receiving some new investment,” Stein-Sapir said.

Patrick Imeson, CEO of Montana Tunnels, said Wednesday that the company plans to reorganize, eventually start mining again and have funds for reclamation.

Imeson had told The Montana Standard in July 2021 that he had a commitment from a bonding company and was engaged with a major investment bank to raise $145 million to expand the mine. He did not disclose the name of the bonding company or bank.

In July 2021, DEQ noted that the once-active gold, silver, zinc and lead mine had not operated since 2008. The mine’s permit had been suspended in 2018 for failure to post an adequate bond.

Gestring said Monday’s bankruptcy filing is ominous.

“Unfortunately, this comes on the heels of a long line of similar bankruptcies at other Montana mines: Pegasus Gold (Zortman/Landusky and Beal Mountain); ASARCO (Mike Horse); W.R. Grace (asbestos in Libby); and Canyon Resources (Kendall Mine),” she said.

Gestring said Earthworks and Montana Trout Unlimited cited a host of concerns in 2017 about the Montana Tunnels site in a letter to DEQ. At the time, the letter described a shortfall in the reclamation bond of about $15 million.

In July 2021, DEQ said the agency held a bond of about $19.7 million, with an estimated cost for full reclamation of about $36.5 million.

Pegasus Gold’s notorious 1998 bankruptcy saddled taxpayers with millions of dollars of environmental cleanup costs.

Pegasus once ran the Montana Tunnels mine. Apollo Gold, an entity that emerged from the Pegasus bankruptcy, took ownership in 2002 and Denver-based Montana Tunnels fully acquired the mine in 2009.

Since then, all that Montana Tunnels has mined at the site is debt.

Johnson said the Montana Tunnels bankruptcy and the potential ramifications for the state and its citizens raise larger issues.

He noted that Montana’s constitution requires that all lands disturbed by the taking of natural resources shall be reclaimed. It also directs that “the legislature shall provide effective requirements and standards for the reclamation of lands disturbed.”

Johnson said the state’s bonding requirements “have notoriously failed to adequately assure reclamation.”

Bankruptcy has always been a loophole, he said.

“There have been several proposals to improve the bonding requirements over the past decade, all of which have been rejected by the legislature at industry’s behest,” Johnson said.

He described this latest bankruptcy and potential repercussions as “an absolute tragedy,” adding that “responsibility squarely falls at the feet of the Montana Legislature and the Montana DEQ.”

Moira Davin, a spokeswoman for DEQ, provided a statement Wednesday from the agency.

“Since the 1970s, the state has made improvements in bond calculations so that mines are adequately bonded and can be reclaimed,” she said. “The Montana Tunnels site is one of only a few mines in the state that remain under-bonded. DEQ has been working with the mine and entered into an Administrative Order on Consent in 2022 and since that time has collected an additional $1.5 million towards the bond.”