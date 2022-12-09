Montana Tunnels' bankruptcy filing could limit agency options for now

The Montana Mining Association and an executive with Butte-based Montana Resources believe a responsible owner could make the Montana Tunnels mine in Jefferson County work.

Montana law provides a path for new mine ownership under certain conditions. First, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality has to suspend a mine’s permit. For Montana Tunnels, that happened in 2018 over the mine’s failure to post an adequate bond.

Next, DEQ has to forfeit the existing reclamation bond, which now totals more than $21 million for Montana Tunnels. That total remains shy of the estimated cost for full reclamation of about $36.5 million.

For those who favor new ownership at Montana Tunnels, there might be a fly in the ointment.

On Monday, Montana Tunnels filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. A Chapter 11 debtor typically proposes a plan of reorganization to keep its business alive and to pay creditors over time. Does that protection extend to potential administrative action by DEQ?

Dan Walsh, chief of DEQ’s Hard Rock Mining Bureau, said Friday that the agency is researching whether the Chapter 11 filing requires a full stop of administrative proceedings involving Montana Tunnels.

Montana Tunnels reported in company bankruptcy filings that it had assets of between $10 million and $50 million and liabilities between $50 million and $100 million.

The list of creditors includes the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office, Montana DEQ, at least three Montana-based businesses, the Montana Department of Revenue, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and more.

Terri Kunz, Jefferson County treasurer, said Montana Tunnels paid $5.5 million in back taxes in June. That money was a blessing, she said. But the company still owes about $3.4 million in taxes.

She said she would like to see the mine reopen. The once-active gold, silver, zinc and lead mine has not operated since 2008.

“Jefferson County and Butte-Silver Bow could use getting people back to work,” Kunz said.

Patrick Imeson, CEO of Montana Tunnels, said Wednesday that the company plans to reorganize under Chapter 11, eventually start mining again and have funds for reclamation.

Imeson has a troubled history in business and finance — trailing in his wake are other bankrupt companies, allegations of fiscal mismanagement, lawsuits and tangles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs for Montana Resources, said remaining mineral resources at the Montana Tunnels site still have value. He said state law could allow a third party to acquire the permit of an abandoned mine by resolving deficiencies, such as posting the full bond determined by DEQ.

“The best of all worlds, even for anti-mining groups, would be for Tunnels to reopen under a responsible mining company, provide the jobs and taxes that the resource is more than capable of supporting and then responsibly close the site,” Thompson said.

Matt Vincent, executive director of the Montana Mining Association, said the association has been aware of the situation at Montana Tunnels for a long time and has been fully briefed by DEQ about recent developments.

“We will closely monitor the next steps and will work with DEQ and other parties to help achieve the best possible outcome, which from our perspective is finding a responsible owner to acquire the operations and get it back into full compliance with Montana and U.S. regulations as soon as practicable,” Vincent said.

“The good news is that the environmental issues at the site can be fully resolved with relative ease by a responsible operator and that the Montana Tunnels properties retain important resources for future development, including the critical mineral zinc, that would add great jobs and positive impacts to Montana’s economy in the hands of the right party,” he added.

The U.S. Geological Survey added zinc in 2022 to its list of critical minerals. The Energy Act of 2020 defines a “critical mineral” as a non-fuel mineral or mineral material essential to the economic or national security of the U.S. and has a supply chain vulnerable to disruption.

Montana Tunnels’ bankruptcy filing Monday raised the specter of similar mining company bankruptcies in years past that left behind environmental fiascos and little or no money to address them.

Derf Johnson, deputy director of the Montana Environmental Center, said Friday that reclamation funding needs to be a priority.

“We're certainly not anti-mining, but we do believe that mining corporations should protect water and air quality, and that reclamation is the cost of doing business in Montana,” he said.