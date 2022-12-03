Montana Tech's fall commencement ceremony set for Dec. 10

Montana Technological University’s commencement ceremony for 2022 fall graduates will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the HPER. The university is expected to award 186 degrees and certificates to 181 students.

The Order of the Engineering Ring Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the library auditorium. A Nursing Pinning Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the library auditorium. The ceremony will welcome 28 Bachelor of Science students into the nursing profession and will include a student speaker and a slideshow.

Courtney McKee will be Saturday’s commencement speaker. She is the co-owner, co-founder, and CEO of Headframe Spirits and Headframe Spirits Manufacturing in Butte. Headframe Spirits produces distilled spirits and operates a tasting room while its manufacturing counterpart designs and builds high-tech distillation equipment for distilleries worldwide. McKee’s two highest values are community and courage, and she brings them to the planning and execution of all her work. She formerly served on the American Craft Spirits Association board and continues to co-chair its education committee. She recently co-chaired the DISCUS Academy Curriculum Working Committee and helped develop the DISCUS Academy Leadership Program. Courtney and her husband and business partner, John McKee, were awarded the 2013 Montana Entrepreneurs of the Year award, the 2015 Montana Tourism Ambassadors of the Year award, and the 2015 Grant Project of the Year for The Orphan Girl Film.

This year’s student speaker is Robert Hogan from Monroe City, Missouri. He will graduate with a master’s degree in Mining Engineering at the ceremony. Hogan has 20 years of operations experience in various mining industry sectors and is currently the project manager for Blackjack Silver. His experience includes working in surface and underground mines throughout the United States. Hogan began working on his master's degree in Mining Engineering in August 2021. He completed a bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering with a specialization in Geological Engineering from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in May 2003.

For more information about commencement, visit www.mtech.edu/enrollment/graduation/commencement. The ceremony will be live streamed on Montana Tech’s YouTube page.