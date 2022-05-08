Montana Technological University 2022 commencement; graduates listed

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRADUATE SCHOOL

Doctor of Philosophy

Doctor of Philosophy Materials Science

Teagan Leitzke, Wausau, WI

Julie Muretta, Butte, MT

Master’s Degrees and Graduate Certificates

Master of Engineering

Ansley Kulseng-Hansen, Butte, MT

Nathan Painter, Great Falls, MT

Master of Project Engineering & Management

Sherry Fanning, Saint Ignatius, MT

Victoria Martinez Bellow Gomez, Palacio, Mexico

Shea Mattix, Hamilton, MT

Master of Science Ecological Restoration

Riley Crissman, Bradford, PA

Paul Helfrich, Gardiner, MT, Highest Honor

Gabriella Poupart, Bozeman, MT

Katelyn Reichle, Butte, MT

Jesse Sims, Bothell, WA

Master of Science Electrical Engineering

Tam Nguyen, Haiphong, Vietnam, Highest Honor

Master of Science Environmental Engineering

Laurie Battle, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Richelle Carney, Anaconda, MT

Cassandra Carpio, Bangor, MI

Emily Rutledge, Holland, MI

Master of Science General Engineering

Isaac Gilfeather, Helena, MT

Daniel Jacintho, Kula, HI

Ingvar Kulseng-Hansen, Plains, MT, Highest Honor

Benjamin Rathman, Seeley Lake, MT

David Barrick, Lewistown, MT

Scott Morley, Anaconda, MT

Master of Science Geological Engineering

David Barrick, Lewistown, MT

Scott Morley, Anaconda, MT

Master of Science Geoscience

John Allard, Butte, MT

Maria Arteaga Pozo, Butte, MT

Elizabeth Breitmeyer, Butte, MT

Ethan Coppage, Castle Rock, CO

Tyler Kamp, Prospect Heights, IL

Tiffany Ostenburg, Butte, MT

Jacob Palmer, West Covina, CA

Mercedes Salazar, Albuquerque, NM

Nathaniel Small, Monrovia, CA

Master of Science Industrial Hygiene

Amy Ballain, Idaho Falls, ID

Nicole Bennett, Kailua, HI

Steven Carlson, Saint Charles, IL

Sarah Cieslukowski, Saginaw, MI

Catherine Crott, Pittsburgh, PA, Highest Honor

Travis Fellers, Orland Park, IL, Highest Honor

Deanna Garcia, Marysville, CA

Tucker Kinne, Waltham, MA

Jamie Kracko, DeWitt, MI

Patrick McCarty, Louisville, KY, Highest Honor

Sadie McLaughlin, Butte, MT

Molly Meade, Pikeville, KY

Nicolas Morrissey, Butte, MT

Ryan Mutzenberger, Missoula, MT

Kale Palmer, Durant, OK

Jenny Prince, Tulsa, OK

Josue Romero, Los Angeles, CA

Salvatore Scannapieco, Ballston Lake, NY

Usman Shoaga, Butte, MT

Michael Wilts, Muscatine, IA

Master of Science Interdisciplinary Studies

Ismael Longoria, Caldwell, ID

Master of Science Materials Science & Engineering

Stephen Hanson, Butte, MT

Trevor Russell, Montana City, MT

Master of Science Metallurgical & Mineral Processing Engineering

Kathryn Bozer, Huxley, IA, Highest Honor

Master of Science Mining Engineering

Zachary Bybee, Soda Springs, ID, Highest Honor

Ryan Isto Milton, Ontario, Canada, Highest Honor

Millicent Oppong Bibiani

Ethan Steffen, Denver, CO

Master of Science Petroleum Engineering

Forrest Green, Fairplay, CO, Highest Honor

SCHOOL OF MINES & ENGINEERING

Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering

Miles Argo, Missoula, MT Honor

Braeden Beck, Missoula, MT Honor

Ellie Berreth, Kalispell, MT Honor

Graysan Brown, Cambridge, ID, Honor

Jet Campbell, Billings, MT, Honor

Erik Casagranda, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

James Conroy, Helena, MT, Honor

Shay Evans, Missoula, MT, Honor

Jacob Fleury, Helena, MT, Highest Honor

Austin Gerry, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Blake Hasquet, Missoula, MT, Honor

Jordan Johnson, Palmer, AK

Parker Klaus, Thompson Falls, MT, Honor

Konner Kuehn, Malta, MT, Honor

Archie Lind, Billings, MT, Honor

Brock MacDonald, Billings, MT, Honor

Ryan Murphy, Whitehall, MT, Highest Honor

Dustin Saxon, Butte, MT

Matteson Smith, Deer Lodge, MT, Honor

Jo Valle, Butte, MT, Honor

Kade Van Elswyk, Thompson Falls, MT

Lane Walker, Glendive, MT

Bachelor of Science Computer Science

Hunter Boles, Helena, MT, Highest Honor

Chase Farrar, Lewistown, MT, Honor

Rebecka Lester, Absarokee, MT, Honor

Andrew Moreno, Red Lodge, MT, Highest Honor

Trevor Osborne, Billings, MT, Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering

Keegan Clarke, Missoula, MT

Nickolaus Clawson, Billings, MT, Honor

Elias Luoma, Red Lodge, MT, Highest Honor

Justin Rubalcaba, Whitefish, MT, Honor

Madison VanGilder, Butte, MT, Honor

Bachelor of Science Environmental Engineering

Abdullah Alkhazi, Butte, MT

Husain Almesri, Kuwait, Honor

Laurel Bitterman, Polson, MT, Highest Honor

Jaden Comings, Philipsburg, MT, Honor

Emily McGinnis, Boulder, MT, Highest Honor

Brooke Thompson, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Geological Engineering

Gabriel Cangelosi, Seattle, WA, Honor

Jessica Cutler, Bozeman, MT

Frankie Johnston, Highwood, MT, Highest Honor

Mary Riggs, Boise, ID

Bachelor of Science Geophysical Engineering

Quinn Powell, Bozeman, MT

Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering

Talal Aldossary, Saudi Arabia

Gunner Bartlett, Cheyenne, WY

Spencer Bartow, Helena, MT, Honor

Cody Baumstarck, Worland, WY, Highest Honor

Jacob Bentley, Butte, MT, Honor

Emma Carvo, Idaho Falls, ID, Honor

Alyssa Cook, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Teddy Croft, Homer, AK, Honor

Grace Doucette, Malta, MT

Declan Gaub, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Shelby Hall, Dillon, MT

Augustus Herzog, Clancy, MT, Honor

William Irwin, Pinedale, WY

Christian Jones, Laurel, MT

Colin Mcgee, Port Orchard, WA, Honor

Kyle Mooty, Peyton, CO, Highest Honor

William Murphy, Cumberland, ME, Highest Honor

John Phillips, Calgary, AB, Honor

Sean Ramsbacher, Missoula, MT, Honor

Dominic Rangel, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Clay Sacks, Stevensville, MT, Honor

Garrison Shaw Cardwell, MT, Honor

David Torgersen, Butte, MT

Alexander Watterson, Billings, MT Highest Honor

Max Wohlgenant, Billings, MT, Honor

Bachelor of Science Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

Reed Harder, Pullman, WA

Cody Hennessy, Kalispell, MT, Highest Honor

Erik Sigurdson, Winnemucca, NV

Kelli Thomas, Anchorage, AK, Honor

Bachelor of Science Mining Engineering

Tyler Belderrain, Meridian, ID

Cody Fisher, Butte, MT

Kyle Kinn, Roundup, MT

Nikolas Nunez, Richmond, VA, Honor

Brandon Quinn, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Occupational Safety & Health

Derek Arnold, Butte, MT, Honor

Ryan Ashby, Butte, MT

Dalton Bragg, Stevensville, MT, Highest Honor

Kiley Caprara, Butte, MT

Logan Frandson, Worland, WY, Honor

Benet Gonzales, Denver, CO

Alex Hanson, Whitehall, MT, Honor

Sadiq Inuwa, Abuja, Highest Honor

Hunter Kent, Columbus, MT

Cara O’Donnell, Billings, MT, Highest Honor

Amanda Sharon, Butte, MT

Christian Silk, Helena, MT

Allison Wasley, Butte, MT

Cody Williams, Grass Range, MT

Bachelor of Science Petroleum Engineering

Norah Alazemi, Kuwait, Honor

Yousef Alkandari, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Turki Almisfer, Saudi Arabia, Honor

Ahmed Almousa, Riyadh, SAU, Honor

Monai Alradhan, Kuwait, Honor

Saad Alrashidi, Kuwait, Honor

Mustafa Alsulaiman, Alkhobar, SAU, Highest Honor

Michael Barnes, Lacey, WA, Highest Honor

Cade Harris, Kent, WA, Highest Honor

Gabriel Kirkley, Dillon, MT, Honor

Gabriel Knudsen, Columbia Falls, MT, Honor

Thayswendy Martinez, Angola

Chandler Newhall, Brighton, CO, Honor

Bachelor of Science Software Engineering

Seth Bettwieser, Ronan, MT, Honor

Andrey Zuev, Butte, MT

COLLEGE OF LETTERS, SCIENCES & PROFESSIONAL STUDIES

Bachelor of Applied Science Business

Derrius Collins, Missoula, MT

David Ingalls, Lincoln, MT, Honor

Logan Kolodejchuk, Columbia Falls, MT, Honor

Jocelynn Norman, Basin, MT, Highest Honor

Cian Randall, Butte, MT, Honor

Benjamin Voss, Billings, MT, Honor

Bachelor of Science Biological Sciences

Alexandria Anderson, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Sara Burgmeier, Hall, MT, Honor

Garrett Connor, Absarokee, MT

Hudsyn Dibrito, Florence, MT, Highest Honor

Ravyn Frey, Helena, MT, Honor

Kassady Hinman, Billings, MT, Highest Honor

Ozzie Indreland, Butte, MT, Honor

Jesi Kennedy, Glasgow, MT, Highest Honor

Katherine Larson, Cut Bank, MT, Highest Honor

Jenna Maroney, Butte, MT, Honor

Karina Mickelson, Laguna Niguel, CA

Cade O’Neill, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Jaycie Rogenes, Glasgow, MT

Emily Vincent, Butte, MT, Honor

Isaiah Weldon, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Business & Information Technology

Colter Bachmeier, Glendive, MT

Eric Brown, Missoula, MT, Honor

Celestina Faletoi, Salt Lake City, UT, Honor

Naoki Harmer, Butte, MT

Drew Huse, Bozeman, MT, Honor

Bridger Johnson, Kalispell, MT, Honor

Cameron Johnson, Butte, MT, Honor

Connor Kieckbusch, Billings, MT, Honor

Kaley Lightner, Helena, MT, Honor

Cody Liles, Florence, MT

Brian McGeehan, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Chelsey McGree, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Katlyn O’Brien, Butte, MT, Honor

Colt Pederson, Shelby, MT

Hailee Regan, Butte, MT, Honor

Sadie Starcevich, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Zachary Torgerson, Shelby, MT, Highest Honor

Catherine Watson, Townsend, MT

Bachelor of Science Chemistry

Cynthia Cree, Spokane, WA

Madison Joseph, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Cybersecurity & Network Administration

Jay Ewan, Anaconda, MT, Highest Honor

Matthew Gaub, Missoula, MT, Honor

Jonathan Hillier, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

John Ryan, Missoula, MT

Duncan Shearer, Castle Pines, CO, Honor

Samuel Stancavage, New Harmony, UT

Bachelor of Science Data Science

Hunter Boles, Helena, MT, Highest Honor

Daniel Buckley,Butte, MT, Honor

Bachelor of Science Applied Health & Safety Sciences

Blake Burton, Butte, MT, Honor

Bachelor of Science Exercise & Health Science

Sidney Christie, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Peytan King, Gildford, MT, Honor

Bachelor of Science Health Care Informatics

Mickayla Kipp, Butte, MT

Alexis Nixdorf, Glasgow, MT

Bachelor of Science Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences

Kasie Hayden, Butte, MT

Brooke Heggie, Crookston, MT

Clayton Moody, Butte, MT, Honor

Sindou Diallo, Tacoma, WA

Bachelor of Science Liberal Studies

William Mytty, Lolo, MT

Bachelor of Science Mathematical Sciences

Hunter Boles, Helena, MT, Highest Honor

Caden Harkins, Kalispell, MT, Honor

Casadi Morgan, Redlands, CA, Honor

Bachelor of Science Nursing

Olivia Bolton, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Amber Borsberry, Butte, MT, Honor

Steven Bundy, Spokane, WA, Highest Honor

Katie Coppin, Dillon, MT, Honor

Derrick Dauenhauer, Missoula, MT, Highest Honor

Madison Devoto, Wilsall, MT, Highest Honor

Alivia Drake, Hamilton, MT, Highest Honor

Kayleigh Eddy, Petersburg, AK, Highest Honor

Kennedi Ferriter, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Emma Hopkins, Helena, MT, Highest Honor

Madison Kale, Billings, MT, Highest Honor

Kayla Kelly, Glendive, MT, Highest Honor

MacKenzie Koetter, Arlee, MT, Highest Honor

Jillian LaValley, Red Lodge, MT, Highest Honor

Emily Ley, Huntley, MT, Highest Honor

Madison Mullen, Los Alamos, CA, Honor

Kristina Okonski, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Shaelin Padbury, Portland, OR, Highest Honor

Mollie Peoples, Butte, MT, Honor

Hannah Perala, Butte, MT, Honor

Camryn Williams, Missoula, MT, Highest Honor

Reagan Wood, Deer Lodge, MT, Highest Honor

Bachelor of Science Statistics

Hunter Boles, Helena, MT, Highest Honor

Certificate of Completion Professional Landman

Kaley Lightner, Helena, MT

Certificate of Technical Studies Restoration

Laurel Bitterman, Polson, MT

Karina Mickelson, Laguna Niguel, CA

HIGHLANDS COLLEGE

Associate of Science

Cole Davies, Casper, WY

Zoe Doherty, Butte, MT, Honor

Conor Larson, Butte, MT

Sabre Westlund, Ely, NV, Highest Honor

Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology

Tyler Edwards, Anaconda, MT

Bryce Hasson, Bozeman, MT

Terance Holloway, Whitehall, MT, Honor

Tristen Horn, Sheridan, MT Honor

Shane Webb, Boise, ID

Associate of Applied Science Civil Engineering Technology

Jason Maddox, Lebanon, OR, Highest Honor

Connor Murdock, Lodge Grass, MT

Ridge Sargent, Grenora, ND, Honor

Associate of Applied Science Computer Networks & Cybersecurity

Kelly Conway, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Kristoffer Mayes, Butte, MT

Associate of Applied Science Construction Technology-Carpentry

Mac Hauck, West Yellowstone, MT, Highest Honor

Associate of Applied Science Machining Technology

Skyelyn Edwards, Laurel, MT, Highest Honor

Stephen Hamilton, Sheridan, MT

Conor Larson, Butte, MT

Katelyn McNamee, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Nathan Whetsel, Butte, MT, Highest Honor

Associate of Applied Science Metals Fabrication Technology

Jordan Black, Anaconda, MT

Hewston Coon, Superior, MT, Honor

Shawn Douglass, Show Low, AZ, Highest Honor

Skyelyn Edwards, Laurel, MT, Highest Honor

Zacary Miller, Anaconda, MT

Branten Moreni, Anaconda, MT, Honor

Lane Veltkamp, Manhattan, MT, Highest Honor

Associate of Applied Science Web Development & Administration

Jay Ewan, Anaconda, MT, Highest Honor

Matthew Gaub, Missoula, MT, Honor

Certificate of Applied Science Pre-Apprenticeship Line Program

Kale Anzik, Butte, MT

Micah Bucy, Kalispell, MT

Corbin Downing, Park City, MT

Ryan Goodman, Libby, MT

Hunter Hickey, Kalispell, MT

Chad Hitchcock, Fort Shaw, MT

Jonathan Holskey, Eureka, MT

Tate Jones, Frenchtown, MT

Aurora Kremer, Gillette, WY

Ryker McElmurry, Libby, MT

Justin Pankratz, Montana City, MT

Aidan Pezdark, Butte, MT

Conner Polk, Cheyenne, WY

Katherine Rawley, Oroville, WA

Donald Scherting, Wenatchee, WA

Joseph Standish, Roslyn, WA

Kyler Thompson, Helena, MT

Joshua Williams, Red Lodge, MT

Brendan Zelenka, Clancy, MT

Certificate of Applied Science Welding Technology

Teagan Killorn, Livingston, MT

Jyler Thompson, Townsend, MT

Colton Young, Absarokee, MT

Certificate of Technical Studies Land Surveying

Jason Maddox,Lebanon, OR

Connor Murdock, Lodge Grass, MT

