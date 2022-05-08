Montana Technological University 2022 commencement; graduates listed

GRADUATE SCHOOL
Doctor of Philosophy
Doctor of Philosophy Materials Science
Teagan Leitzke, Wausau, WI
Julie Muretta, Butte, MT
Master’s Degrees and Graduate Certificates
Master of Engineering
Ansley Kulseng-Hansen, Butte, MT
Nathan Painter, Great Falls, MT
Master of Project Engineering & Management
Sherry Fanning, Saint Ignatius, MT
Victoria Martinez Bellow Gomez, Palacio, Mexico
Shea Mattix, Hamilton, MT
Master of Science Ecological Restoration
Riley Crissman, Bradford, PA
People are also reading…
Paul Helfrich, Gardiner, MT, Highest Honor
Gabriella Poupart, Bozeman, MT
Katelyn Reichle, Butte, MT
Jesse Sims, Bothell, WA
Master of Science Electrical Engineering
Tam Nguyen, Haiphong, Vietnam, Highest Honor
Master of Science Environmental Engineering
Laurie Battle, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Richelle Carney, Anaconda, MT
Cassandra Carpio, Bangor, MI
Emily Rutledge, Holland, MI
Master of Science General Engineering
Isaac Gilfeather, Helena, MT
Daniel Jacintho, Kula, HI
Ingvar Kulseng-Hansen, Plains, MT, Highest Honor
Benjamin Rathman, Seeley Lake, MT
David Barrick, Lewistown, MT
Scott Morley, Anaconda, MT
Master of Science Geological Engineering
David Barrick, Lewistown, MT
Scott Morley, Anaconda, MT
Master of Science Geoscience
John Allard, Butte, MT
Maria Arteaga Pozo, Butte, MT
Elizabeth Breitmeyer, Butte, MT
Ethan Coppage, Castle Rock, CO
Tyler Kamp, Prospect Heights, IL
Tiffany Ostenburg, Butte, MT
Jacob Palmer, West Covina, CA
Mercedes Salazar, Albuquerque, NM
Nathaniel Small, Monrovia, CA
Master of Science Industrial Hygiene
Amy Ballain, Idaho Falls, ID
Nicole Bennett, Kailua, HI
Steven Carlson, Saint Charles, IL
Sarah Cieslukowski, Saginaw, MI
Catherine Crott, Pittsburgh, PA, Highest Honor
Travis Fellers, Orland Park, IL, Highest Honor
Deanna Garcia, Marysville, CA
Tucker Kinne, Waltham, MA
Jamie Kracko, DeWitt, MI
Patrick McCarty, Louisville, KY, Highest Honor
Sadie McLaughlin, Butte, MT
Molly Meade, Pikeville, KY
Nicolas Morrissey, Butte, MT
Ryan Mutzenberger, Missoula, MT
Kale Palmer, Durant, OK
Jenny Prince, Tulsa, OK
Josue Romero, Los Angeles, CA
Salvatore Scannapieco, Ballston Lake, NY
Usman Shoaga, Butte, MT
Michael Wilts, Muscatine, IA
Master of Science Interdisciplinary Studies
Ismael Longoria, Caldwell, ID
Master of Science Materials Science & Engineering
Stephen Hanson, Butte, MT
Trevor Russell, Montana City, MT
Master of Science Metallurgical & Mineral Processing Engineering
Kathryn Bozer, Huxley, IA, Highest Honor
Master of Science Mining Engineering
Zachary Bybee, Soda Springs, ID, Highest Honor
Ryan Isto Milton, Ontario, Canada, Highest Honor
Millicent Oppong Bibiani
Ethan Steffen, Denver, CO
Master of Science Petroleum Engineering
Forrest Green, Fairplay, CO, Highest Honor
SCHOOL OF MINES & ENGINEERING
Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering
Miles Argo, Missoula, MT Honor
Braeden Beck, Missoula, MT Honor
Ellie Berreth, Kalispell, MT Honor
Graysan Brown, Cambridge, ID, Honor
Jet Campbell, Billings, MT, Honor
Erik Casagranda, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
James Conroy, Helena, MT, Honor
Shay Evans, Missoula, MT, Honor
Jacob Fleury, Helena, MT, Highest Honor
Austin Gerry, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Blake Hasquet, Missoula, MT, Honor
Jordan Johnson, Palmer, AK
Parker Klaus, Thompson Falls, MT, Honor
Konner Kuehn, Malta, MT, Honor
Archie Lind, Billings, MT, Honor
Brock MacDonald, Billings, MT, Honor
Ryan Murphy, Whitehall, MT, Highest Honor
Dustin Saxon, Butte, MT
Matteson Smith, Deer Lodge, MT, Honor
Jo Valle, Butte, MT, Honor
Kade Van Elswyk, Thompson Falls, MT
Lane Walker, Glendive, MT
Bachelor of Science Computer Science
Hunter Boles, Helena, MT, Highest Honor
Chase Farrar, Lewistown, MT, Honor
Rebecka Lester, Absarokee, MT, Honor
Andrew Moreno, Red Lodge, MT, Highest Honor
Trevor Osborne, Billings, MT, Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering
Keegan Clarke, Missoula, MT
Nickolaus Clawson, Billings, MT, Honor
Elias Luoma, Red Lodge, MT, Highest Honor
Justin Rubalcaba, Whitefish, MT, Honor
Madison VanGilder, Butte, MT, Honor
Bachelor of Science Environmental Engineering
Abdullah Alkhazi, Butte, MT
Husain Almesri, Kuwait, Honor
Laurel Bitterman, Polson, MT, Highest Honor
Jaden Comings, Philipsburg, MT, Honor
Emily McGinnis, Boulder, MT, Highest Honor
Brooke Thompson, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Geological Engineering
Gabriel Cangelosi, Seattle, WA, Honor
Jessica Cutler, Bozeman, MT
Frankie Johnston, Highwood, MT, Highest Honor
Mary Riggs, Boise, ID
Bachelor of Science Geophysical Engineering
Quinn Powell, Bozeman, MT
Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Talal Aldossary, Saudi Arabia
Gunner Bartlett, Cheyenne, WY
Spencer Bartow, Helena, MT, Honor
Cody Baumstarck, Worland, WY, Highest Honor
Jacob Bentley, Butte, MT, Honor
Emma Carvo, Idaho Falls, ID, Honor
Alyssa Cook, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Teddy Croft, Homer, AK, Honor
Grace Doucette, Malta, MT
Declan Gaub, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Shelby Hall, Dillon, MT
Augustus Herzog, Clancy, MT, Honor
William Irwin, Pinedale, WY
Christian Jones, Laurel, MT
Colin Mcgee, Port Orchard, WA, Honor
Kyle Mooty, Peyton, CO, Highest Honor
William Murphy, Cumberland, ME, Highest Honor
John Phillips, Calgary, AB, Honor
Sean Ramsbacher, Missoula, MT, Honor
Dominic Rangel, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Clay Sacks, Stevensville, MT, Honor
Garrison Shaw Cardwell, MT, Honor
David Torgersen, Butte, MT
Alexander Watterson, Billings, MT Highest Honor
Max Wohlgenant, Billings, MT, Honor
Bachelor of Science Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
Reed Harder, Pullman, WA
Cody Hennessy, Kalispell, MT, Highest Honor
Erik Sigurdson, Winnemucca, NV
Kelli Thomas, Anchorage, AK, Honor
Bachelor of Science Mining Engineering
Tyler Belderrain, Meridian, ID
Cody Fisher, Butte, MT
Kyle Kinn, Roundup, MT
Nikolas Nunez, Richmond, VA, Honor
Brandon Quinn, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Occupational Safety & Health
Derek Arnold, Butte, MT, Honor
Ryan Ashby, Butte, MT
Dalton Bragg, Stevensville, MT, Highest Honor
Kiley Caprara, Butte, MT
Logan Frandson, Worland, WY, Honor
Benet Gonzales, Denver, CO
Alex Hanson, Whitehall, MT, Honor
Sadiq Inuwa, Abuja, Highest Honor
Hunter Kent, Columbus, MT
Cara O’Donnell, Billings, MT, Highest Honor
Amanda Sharon, Butte, MT
Christian Silk, Helena, MT
Allison Wasley, Butte, MT
Cody Williams, Grass Range, MT
Bachelor of Science Petroleum Engineering
Norah Alazemi, Kuwait, Honor
Yousef Alkandari, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Turki Almisfer, Saudi Arabia, Honor
Ahmed Almousa, Riyadh, SAU, Honor
Monai Alradhan, Kuwait, Honor
Saad Alrashidi, Kuwait, Honor
Mustafa Alsulaiman, Alkhobar, SAU, Highest Honor
Michael Barnes, Lacey, WA, Highest Honor
Cade Harris, Kent, WA, Highest Honor
Gabriel Kirkley, Dillon, MT, Honor
Gabriel Knudsen, Columbia Falls, MT, Honor
Thayswendy Martinez, Angola
Chandler Newhall, Brighton, CO, Honor
Bachelor of Science Software Engineering
Seth Bettwieser, Ronan, MT, Honor
Andrey Zuev, Butte, MT
COLLEGE OF LETTERS, SCIENCES & PROFESSIONAL STUDIES
Bachelor of Applied Science Business
Derrius Collins, Missoula, MT
David Ingalls, Lincoln, MT, Honor
Logan Kolodejchuk, Columbia Falls, MT, Honor
Jocelynn Norman, Basin, MT, Highest Honor
Cian Randall, Butte, MT, Honor
Benjamin Voss, Billings, MT, Honor
Bachelor of Science Biological Sciences
Alexandria Anderson, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Sara Burgmeier, Hall, MT, Honor
Garrett Connor, Absarokee, MT
Hudsyn Dibrito, Florence, MT, Highest Honor
Ravyn Frey, Helena, MT, Honor
Kassady Hinman, Billings, MT, Highest Honor
Ozzie Indreland, Butte, MT, Honor
Jesi Kennedy, Glasgow, MT, Highest Honor
Katherine Larson, Cut Bank, MT, Highest Honor
Jenna Maroney, Butte, MT, Honor
Karina Mickelson, Laguna Niguel, CA
Cade O’Neill, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Jaycie Rogenes, Glasgow, MT
Emily Vincent, Butte, MT, Honor
Isaiah Weldon, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Business & Information Technology
Colter Bachmeier, Glendive, MT
Eric Brown, Missoula, MT, Honor
Celestina Faletoi, Salt Lake City, UT, Honor
Naoki Harmer, Butte, MT
Drew Huse, Bozeman, MT, Honor
Bridger Johnson, Kalispell, MT, Honor
Cameron Johnson, Butte, MT, Honor
Connor Kieckbusch, Billings, MT, Honor
Kaley Lightner, Helena, MT, Honor
Cody Liles, Florence, MT
Brian McGeehan, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Chelsey McGree, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Katlyn O’Brien, Butte, MT, Honor
Colt Pederson, Shelby, MT
Hailee Regan, Butte, MT, Honor
Sadie Starcevich, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Zachary Torgerson, Shelby, MT, Highest Honor
Catherine Watson, Townsend, MT
Bachelor of Science Chemistry
Cynthia Cree, Spokane, WA
Madison Joseph, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Cybersecurity & Network Administration
Jay Ewan, Anaconda, MT, Highest Honor
Matthew Gaub, Missoula, MT, Honor
Jonathan Hillier, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
John Ryan, Missoula, MT
Duncan Shearer, Castle Pines, CO, Honor
Samuel Stancavage, New Harmony, UT
Bachelor of Science Data Science
Hunter Boles, Helena, MT, Highest Honor
Daniel Buckley,Butte, MT, Honor
Bachelor of Science Applied Health & Safety Sciences
Blake Burton, Butte, MT, Honor
Bachelor of Science Exercise & Health Science
Sidney Christie, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Peytan King, Gildford, MT, Honor
Bachelor of Science Health Care Informatics
Mickayla Kipp, Butte, MT
Alexis Nixdorf, Glasgow, MT
Bachelor of Science Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences
Kasie Hayden, Butte, MT
Brooke Heggie, Crookston, MT
Clayton Moody, Butte, MT, Honor
Sindou Diallo, Tacoma, WA
Bachelor of Science Liberal Studies
William Mytty, Lolo, MT
Bachelor of Science Mathematical Sciences
Hunter Boles, Helena, MT, Highest Honor
Caden Harkins, Kalispell, MT, Honor
Casadi Morgan, Redlands, CA, Honor
Bachelor of Science Nursing
Olivia Bolton, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Amber Borsberry, Butte, MT, Honor
Steven Bundy, Spokane, WA, Highest Honor
Katie Coppin, Dillon, MT, Honor
Derrick Dauenhauer, Missoula, MT, Highest Honor
Madison Devoto, Wilsall, MT, Highest Honor
Alivia Drake, Hamilton, MT, Highest Honor
Kayleigh Eddy, Petersburg, AK, Highest Honor
Kennedi Ferriter, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Emma Hopkins, Helena, MT, Highest Honor
Madison Kale, Billings, MT, Highest Honor
Kayla Kelly, Glendive, MT, Highest Honor
MacKenzie Koetter, Arlee, MT, Highest Honor
Jillian LaValley, Red Lodge, MT, Highest Honor
Emily Ley, Huntley, MT, Highest Honor
Madison Mullen, Los Alamos, CA, Honor
Kristina Okonski, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Shaelin Padbury, Portland, OR, Highest Honor
Mollie Peoples, Butte, MT, Honor
Hannah Perala, Butte, MT, Honor
Camryn Williams, Missoula, MT, Highest Honor
Reagan Wood, Deer Lodge, MT, Highest Honor
Bachelor of Science Statistics
Hunter Boles, Helena, MT, Highest Honor
Certificate of Completion Professional Landman
Kaley Lightner, Helena, MT
Certificate of Technical Studies Restoration
Laurel Bitterman, Polson, MT
Karina Mickelson, Laguna Niguel, CA
HIGHLANDS COLLEGE
Associate of Science
Cole Davies, Casper, WY
Zoe Doherty, Butte, MT, Honor
Conor Larson, Butte, MT
Sabre Westlund, Ely, NV, Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology
Tyler Edwards, Anaconda, MT
Bryce Hasson, Bozeman, MT
Terance Holloway, Whitehall, MT, Honor
Tristen Horn, Sheridan, MT Honor
Shane Webb, Boise, ID
Associate of Applied Science Civil Engineering Technology
Jason Maddox, Lebanon, OR, Highest Honor
Connor Murdock, Lodge Grass, MT
Ridge Sargent, Grenora, ND, Honor
Associate of Applied Science Computer Networks & Cybersecurity
Kelly Conway, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Kristoffer Mayes, Butte, MT
Associate of Applied Science Construction Technology-Carpentry
Mac Hauck, West Yellowstone, MT, Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Machining Technology
Skyelyn Edwards, Laurel, MT, Highest Honor
Stephen Hamilton, Sheridan, MT
Conor Larson, Butte, MT
Katelyn McNamee, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Nathan Whetsel, Butte, MT, Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Metals Fabrication Technology
Jordan Black, Anaconda, MT
Hewston Coon, Superior, MT, Honor
Shawn Douglass, Show Low, AZ, Highest Honor
Skyelyn Edwards, Laurel, MT, Highest Honor
Zacary Miller, Anaconda, MT
Branten Moreni, Anaconda, MT, Honor
Lane Veltkamp, Manhattan, MT, Highest Honor
Associate of Applied Science Web Development & Administration
Jay Ewan, Anaconda, MT, Highest Honor
Matthew Gaub, Missoula, MT, Honor
Certificate of Applied Science Pre-Apprenticeship Line Program
Kale Anzik, Butte, MT
Micah Bucy, Kalispell, MT
Corbin Downing, Park City, MT
Ryan Goodman, Libby, MT
Hunter Hickey, Kalispell, MT
Chad Hitchcock, Fort Shaw, MT
Jonathan Holskey, Eureka, MT
Tate Jones, Frenchtown, MT
Aurora Kremer, Gillette, WY
Ryker McElmurry, Libby, MT
Justin Pankratz, Montana City, MT
Aidan Pezdark, Butte, MT
Conner Polk, Cheyenne, WY
Katherine Rawley, Oroville, WA
Donald Scherting, Wenatchee, WA
Joseph Standish, Roslyn, WA
Kyler Thompson, Helena, MT
Joshua Williams, Red Lodge, MT
Brendan Zelenka, Clancy, MT
Certificate of Applied Science Welding Technology
Teagan Killorn, Livingston, MT
Jyler Thompson, Townsend, MT
Colton Young, Absarokee, MT
Certificate of Technical Studies Land Surveying
Jason Maddox,Lebanon, OR
Connor Murdock, Lodge Grass, MT