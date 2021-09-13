Montana Tech to require masks in instructional spaces

Montana Technological University transitioned Monday from asking students to do the right thing to telling them to do the right thing.
An email Monday to students, faculty and staff from Chancellor Les Cook observed that “it has become both appropriate and essential to require face masks in every instructional space inside buildings on our campus.”
Cook wrote that consultation with public health partners about COVID-19 led to the decision.
Montana State University and the University of Montana had previously adopted standards requiring masks in certain settings and situations.
Last month, Cook said state law did not seem to give universities the authority to penalize students for not wearing masks and that requiring masks then seemed like a toothless mandate. He said Montana Tech wanted students to choose to do the right thing, which he said would include wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
In an email Monday to The Montana Standard, Cook observed, “We have been asking everyone to mask up since mid-August and it hasn’t worked very well.”
He said students spend significant time in classes and labs and the circumstances aren’t always conducive to social distancing.
“Additionally, there are increasing cases in the community and the recommendation from Butte-Silver Bow Health is that we require masks,” Cook said.
He said Montana Tech’s decision to tighten the policy also followed consultation with Montana University System partners.
The new policy takes effect Sept.15. Cook said there are mechanisms in place to provide the means for its enforcement.
John Ray, a professor at Montana Tech, said the new mask requirement for instructional spaces represents progress and demonstrates the administration’s responsiveness to certain COVID-19 concerns.
“Hopefully, we have started on the first step of the road to aggressively combating the scourge of COVID,” Ray said.
But he said other interventions are necessary, including vaccinations for staff, faculty and students, more contact tracing, testing and quarantining and the ending of promotion by the university of what he described as “super-spreader events.”
On Monday, Professor Pat Munday said, “Requiring masks, at least in the classroom, is a good thing.”
But compulsory vaccination would be even better, he said.
“Many major American universities require the COVID-19 vaccine,” Munday said, adding that he hopes Montana Tech will soon follow suit.