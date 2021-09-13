Montana Tech to require masks in instructional spaces

Montana Technological University transitioned Monday from asking students to do the right thing to telling them to do the right thing.

An email Monday to students, faculty and staff from Chancellor Les Cook observed that “it has become both appropriate and essential to require face masks in every instructional space inside buildings on our campus.”

Cook wrote that consultation with public health partners about COVID-19 led to the decision.

Montana State University and the University of Montana had previously adopted standards requiring masks in certain settings and situations.

Last month, Cook said state law did not seem to give universities the authority to penalize students for not wearing masks and that requiring masks then seemed like a toothless mandate. He said Montana Tech wanted students to choose to do the right thing, which he said would include wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

In an email Monday to The Montana Standard, Cook observed, “We have been asking everyone to mask up since mid-August and it hasn’t worked very well.”

He said students spend significant time in classes and labs and the circumstances aren’t always conducive to social distancing.

