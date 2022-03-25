Montana Tech student awarded 2022 Goldwater Scholarship

Montana Technological University undergraduate Baylie Phillips has been awarded the 2022 Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, the school announced Friday in a press release. The award is the most prestigious undergraduate scholarship awarded in the natural sciences, mathematics and engineering in America.

“On behalf of the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department, I congratulate Baylie Phillips on receiving the highly prestigious Goldwater Scholarship for 2022,’’ said Jerry Downey, professor and department head of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. “I cannot imagine a worthier or more deserving candidate for this honor. Baylie is an exceptional student and we are extremely proud and fortunate to have her in our department,” he added.

Phillips, a junior majoring in metallurgical and materials engineering, is mentored by Downey, as well as Avimanyu Das, associate professor in metallurgical and materials engineering; and Zach Cordero, assistant professor in the department of Aeronautics and Astronautics in the School of Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Her research has encompassed a broad array of disciplines but is focused on exploring the complete life cycle of material, from fabrication, testing and evaluation, secondary processing techniques, and ultimately removing materials from environmental systems. After completing her degree programs, Phillips plans to pursue a doctorate in materials science.

“I am extremely honored and grateful to receive this award. I want to thank everyone who supported my endeavors as a Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship applicant,” noted Phillips. “The Goldwater scholarship committee and Montana Tech helped make this opportunity possible. I would also like to thank my research mentors Jerry Downey, Avimanyu Das, and Zachary Cordero for planting the seed of my interests in material science research. Additionally, I want to thank my family and friends who continuously support all of my goals.”

Chancellor Les Cook added, "Earning a Goldwater Scholarship is an enormous accomplishment that brings pride and distinction to our entire campus. Baylie and her team of faculty mentors represent the best of Montana Tech. I look forward following Baylie’s journey and seeing the many ways she will make an impact on our campus and beyond. She is the epitome of all that is good about working in higher education and this recognition is well deserved."

The Goldwater Board's trustees increased the number of Goldwater scholarships for the 2022 -2023 academic year to 417 college students from across the United States. The one and two-year scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and room and board up to a maximum of $7,500 per year.

For details, visit https://goldwater.scholarsapply.org/.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0