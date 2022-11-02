Montana Tech signs agreement with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division

Montana Technological University and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, signed a cooperative research and development agreement Wednesday partnering the organizations in the development of tools and technologies that will protect national security.

“… Importantly, the partnership will position Montana Tech students to shape the future while they obtain a practical STEM education working on real-world problems of interest to the Navy,” said Angela Lueking, vice chancellor for research at Montana Tech. “We look forward to translating the knowledge gained and technology developed to both our educational programs as well as economic development of the region.”

The project builds from, and leverages, over 10 years of research at Tech in materials and manufacturing for defense applications, enabled through the support of Sen. Jon Tester, according to a press release from Tech.

Tech’s chancellor, Les Cook, said at the signing the agreement will give students the opportunity to participate in different research projects and get exposure they might not get otherwise.

“This agreement is truly in alignment with our vision and mission to provide a transformational educational experience to students,” Cook said.

The agreement will allow Tech faculty and students to access advanced experimentations at NUWC Division, and expand their skills in advanced manufacturing, failure analysis, materials process development, and experimentation.

It also allows Tech students to be co-mentored by Navy scientists and engineers. Tech faculty will be able to collaborate in ideas related to advanced materials topics, and be included in conversations that provide insight into specific Department of Defense challenges where research is needed to develop new technologies.

Craig Bleile, US Navy Engineer and Scientist, called the agreement a “two-way street” in that both the Navy and Tech will benefit.

“So the students learn, the professors get to advance their research topics, and the Navy gets the benefit of the research,” Bleile said. “And also we hope that by working research with the Navy, we can expose a side of life after school.”

Bleile said he was first brought to Tech by Sen. Jon Tester’s office, and it was a “great match for what the Navy needs.” By this, he said he means the raw materials Tech has are a good fit to assist the Navy with things like making alternative parts when supply chain issues arise.

This new partnership will also position Tech to capitalize on mineral initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act, the press release said.