Montana Tech sees high retention rate; enrollment down slightly

The fall semester retention rate is up at Montana Technological University. The university's north campus is experiencing one of the highest retention rates in years, and the south campus, Highlands College, is also seeing an increase. The north campus retention rate is at a high of 81%, while Highlands College increased from 57% in the fall of 2019 to 65%.

The university experienced a slight enrollment decline but saw growth within several degree programs. Total overall headcount decreased by 4% compared to fall 2019, going from 2,421 to 2,329. The university was pleased with the Exercise and Health Sciences program's growth and increases in the Civil Engineering and the Pre-Apprenticeship Line Program.

"Given the circumstances of dealing with a worldwide pandemic, I am pleased to see only a slight decline in our headcount for the fall semester," noted Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook in a press release. "We anticipated there would be challenges and budgeted accordingly. It is reassuring to see growth in our programs, and I am thrilled with the efforts of our faculty and staff to increase our retention rate, which perhaps is the highest rate in our history. We are in a strong position as we move forward."