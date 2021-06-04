Montana Tech’s team places in Baja competition

Montana Technological University's mechanical engineering students placed eighth in endurance and ninth overall at the Baja SAE validation event held April 29-May 2 in Tucson, Arizona. Baja SAE is one of several collegiate design series competitions organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers International. Baja SAE, the most rugged the competitions, requires students to design, build and race a single-seat off-road vehicle in a highly modified motocross course.

Tech's mechanical engineering students designed and built the vehicle as their capstone senior design project. The seniors used their accumulated engineering knowledge to design critical components of the vehicle: frame, suspension, and for the first time, a four-wheel-drive system, for which the team was awarded bonus points.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The design team included seniors James Armstrong, Jackson Burt, Cory Farstveet, Ryder Gilmore, Scott Hanen, Nathaniel Hicks, Kaine Leong, Philip Schmidt and Branden Smith.

The team was mentored by Drs. Nathan Huft and Peter Lucon, mechanical engineering faculty members, with the aid of Dr. Tim Troutman, mechanical engineering department industrial advisory board member.

For more details on the Mechanical Engineering Department at Montana Tech, visit https://www.mtech.edu/mechanical-engineering/index.html.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0