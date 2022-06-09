Montana Tech researchers are making kombucha to purify drinking water

Black tea, water, sugar, vinegar and SCOBY, the ingredients found in kombucha, may be the same ingredients that can protect soldiers from poor water quality and toxins in the air, and that can encourage creative ways to secure clean drinking water.

Researchers at Montana Tech in Butte have proved that a combination of bacteria and yeast mixed with water, black tea, sugar and vinegar makes a living filtration membrane. The living membrane is cheaper and more adaptable than synthetic filters used for specific purposes and that must be replaced once broken.

“They look gross, but they have the potential to do a lot of good work,” said Montana Tech graduate student Emily Rutledge.

Rutledge spent her last semester, before graduating from Montana Tech with an environmental engineering degree, growing SCOBY — a mixture of bacteria and yeast — in an incubator. After about nine days and reaching a thickness of 1.5 millimeters, the membrane is functional. Rutledge added citric acid and sodium hydroxide to slow the delamination of the SCOBY, or separation of its layers. Once separation begins, the lifespan of the filter ends.

Growing up in Holland, Michigan, Rutledge said water quality and treatment were always on her radar. “I was just always surrounded by water, so when the bodies of water that I was surrounded by experienced pollution, that was always very noticeable to me,” she said.

Rutledge sees possibilities for a whole new way living membranes could be used in a more sustainable world, and particularly as it relates to the world’s drinking water supply. At some point, that water supply may consist of recycled water.

“As a global society, we need to be more sustainable,” Rutledge said. “We’ll have to be filtering more water. (Pollution is) not going to go away.”

The research was initially funded by the Army Research Laboratory in 2021, which at the time was looking for easily made but reliable air and water filters that could be assembled hassle-free in the field. Air filters might be used in a full-face mask during occasions when toxic substances are expelled into the air. A living membrane might be placed on top of a water bottle to filter out contaminants and replace a Life Straw that can be damaged or clogged easily, Rutledge said.

With a kickstart from the funding and proof that living membranes could work, the focus of the research team this summer is taking the membrane from the lab to the field. Water recycling and wastewater treatment are two promising real-world applications.

Kumar Ganesan, environmental engineering professor at Montana Tech, sees the living filters as opening a whole new way of treating wastewater. Ammonia and nitrogen, nutrients released into water from fertilizer and septic leachate, can decrease oxygen levels in water bodies, which promotes algae growth and can result in fish kills. The best way to prevent these nutrients from getting into the water is to stop it before it happens, Ganesan said, which the living membranes could do.

Jin Yong Choi, environmental engineering professor and lead researcher for the summer, identified four bonuses of living membranes. First, they are easy to put together. The ingredients can all be found in a grocery store. On top of that, the living membrane is adaptable. If prepared in a beaker, it’ll be circular. If prepared in a rectangular container, it’ll be rectangular.

Another bonus is that the membrane is alive. Unlike a synthetic membrane that tears and then must be replaced, the living membrane heals itself.

It is made of a nanofiber structure, which means the membrane can filter out small particles in the water or air. In a face mask, wildfire smoke could be filtered before entering a person’s lungs. In water, small, disease-causing microorganisms and toxins could be removed from wastewater before they enter a surface water supply.

Finally, there isn’t a cleaning process needed to treat the membrane, which reduces the overall production cost. In plant-based filters, a cleaning process is needed to remove impurities that collect in the filter.

The arrangement of atoms and molecules in the membrane is uniform, which allows the membrane to be reproduced on a larger scale. That mass production element is crucial for large-scale adoption and eventual replacement of petroleum-based, synthetic filters. Choi has just one question that defines the challenges for the research team moving forward: Can this membrane compete with synthetic filters?

To be competitive, the living membrane needs to be mass produced, needs to work for the long term and needs to be applied to a real-world situation. Over the summer, the research is broken up into three groups to address each part of the challenge.

Choi identified other industries outside his own that are using living membranes. Biomedicine uses them for wound dressings. The fashion industry is making artificial leather. There are many possible applications for living membranes, but at the end of the day they still compete in a market where synthetic membranes are the norm.

“I think each field has a unique approach to tackle the issues,” Choi said. “We have to be innovating so that we can move forward.”

