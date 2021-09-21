Montana Tech names Uuno Sahinen Silver Medallion recipient

The Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology at Montana Tech has named John F. Childs the recipient of the 2021 Uuno Sahinen Silver Medallion. The award is named after the late Uuno Sahinen, the MBMG’s first director, widely recognized for the MBMG’s growth. The Uuno Sahinen Award acknowledges “outstanding contributions in understanding and development of energy, mineral, or groundwater resources in Montana” and is awarded each year.
Childs earned a BSc degree in geology from Syracuse University in 1966. He completed his education with an MSc from the University of British Columbia in 1969 and a Ph.D. from the University of California at Santa Cruz in 1982.
He is a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration; the Society of Economic Geologists; the Association of Applied Geochemists; the Geological Society of America; and the Geological Association of Canada. Childs has published on a wide variety of topics including structural geology, talc, gold, porphyry deposits, palladium-platinum, gemstones, Arizona geology, various field trip guides, and working relationships with small miners in Brazil.
Childs has worked for several companies including Cyprus Mines Corporation, Pegasus Gold, and Sibanye-Stillwater. However, most of his career has been spent as an independent consultant through Childs Geoscience Inc. and its predecessor companies.
He serves as a member and former chairman of the Montana State Mapping Advisory Committee for the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, and as a past vice president and current board member for the Tobacco Root Geological Society, where he is proud to have helped establish a scholarship program that has supported graduate students conducting fieldwork in the northern Rocky Mountains for the past 35 years.
Childs is honored to have led teams responsible for discovery of new resources that are needed by society, including talc, garnet, limestone, magnesite, gold, molybdenum, copper, base metals, and gemstones. He takes great satisfaction in having hired, mentored, and helped launch the careers of over 70 young scientists, most of whom graduated from Montana universities. He also looks back fondly on the diverse exploration teams he has assembled and come to love in the U.S., Guyana, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Turkey, Romania, and other parts of the world. His greatest professional joys have always been fieldwork, the thrill of discovery, and the people he meets along the way.
Retirement has not been a good fit, so Childs is back in the field doing what he loves — mapping and generating exploration ideas.