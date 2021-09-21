Montana Tech names Uuno Sahinen Silver Medallion recipient

He serves as a member and former chairman of the Montana State Mapping Advisory Committee for the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, and as a past vice president and current board member for the Tobacco Root Geological Society, where he is proud to have helped establish a scholarship program that has supported graduate students conducting fieldwork in the northern Rocky Mountains for the past 35 years.

Childs is honored to have led teams responsible for discovery of new resources that are needed by society, including talc, garnet, limestone, magnesite, gold, molybdenum, copper, base metals, and gemstones. He takes great satisfaction in having hired, mentored, and helped launch the careers of over 70 young scientists, most of whom graduated from Montana universities. He also looks back fondly on the diverse exploration teams he has assembled and come to love in the U.S., Guyana, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, New Zealand, Turkey, Romania, and other parts of the world. His greatest professional joys have always been fieldwork, the thrill of discovery, and the people he meets along the way.