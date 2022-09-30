Montana Tech metallurgy department receives $2M endowment

Steel and steel products manufacturer Nucor announced Friday that it will bestow a $2,000,000 Endowed Distinguished Professorship to Montana Technological University’s Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department.

The endowment will help “support and sustain faculty” in the metallurgy department, said Tech’s chancellor, Les Cook.

“We’re fortunate to have a partnership with Nucor,” Cook said.

Nucor’s been a supporter of Tech’s for 10 years, and this is the biggest gift the company has given the university, according to Nucor metallurgical engineer and 2019 Tech alum Airika McClafferty.

Over the last decade, Nucor’s employed around 50 Tech graduates full-time and hired roughly 100 Tech students as interns, McClafferty said.

She said her degree from Tech helped prepare her for her career at Nucor because the program is very hands-on and allows students to get one-on-one time with their professors, due in part to the programs small class sizes. The department typically graduates between 10 and 20 students a year and has a 100% job placement rate.

“It prepares students to dive feet-first into the industry,” she said.

Marc Brooks, Nucor’s manager of talent and acquisition, gave the announcement during the metallurgy department’s centennial celebration.

“The major metallurgical and material sciences is critical to Nucor’s success,” Brooks said. He said the endowment will help assure that the department has the resources to continue to produce talent and work on its research projects.

The department is currently working on a couple different research projects with the United States Army Research Laboratory. One looks at aspects of materials that would be useful in the Army, specifically in the field, and another looks at new ways to recover rare-earth elements from natural and secondary sources that could be critical for both civilian and military purposes.

“We believe in the university and want to invest in it,” Brooks said.

Cook said the endowment might encourage industry partners to follow Nucor’s lead, and added that metallurgical engineers are in increased demand because of a growing interest in recovering and utilizing rare-earth metals.

“We’re producing graduates the world needs,” Cook said. “(The department) could have 100 students and still be highly sought after.”

The endowment is a big deal for Tech because the investment in the metallurgy department’s professors will help keep its programs “ahead of the curve,” said the Montana Tech Foundation’s new CEO, Jaime Heppler.

“Nucor is the leading recycler of steel,” Heppler said. “And that’s really appealing to future generations of students.” She added that the endowment will help the department “look at curriculum in a way that helps (the department) take the next step” and move into the future of sustainability.

Shannon Sullivan Panisko, the Montana Tech Foundation’s director of annual giving and departmental engagement, said the endowment may also potentially attract prospective students to the department.

“If we have the best professors, that might attract more students,” Panisko said. “There’s an incredible need for metallurgical engineers right now.”