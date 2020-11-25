Montana Tech increases support to Butte High students

Montana Tech has recently made some bold steps to support local students and local schools. "Now more than ever, our students need support in their academic aspirations," said Amy Verlanic, Institute for Educational Opportunities director. "COVID restrictions in the school setting and within extracurricular activities are limiting student opportunities for enrichment, and in partnership with the Butte School District No. 1, we are aggressively addressing this."

Lindsey Wolstein was hired as the new educational talent search coach. Any Butte High School student who joins the Talent Search program will benefit from Wolstein's help with scholarship searches, FAFSA completion, and college entrance exams.

Talent Search is a US Department of Education-funded grant awarded to Montana Tech to assist 510 students each year with the academic help and personal motivation to succeed in high school and enter college.