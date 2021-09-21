Montana Tech hosting Collegiate Mine Rescue Competition

Montana Technological University will host a hands-on mine safety competition during homecoming week Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at the Montana Tech Underground Mine Education Training Center and the World Museum of Mining. Mine rescues teams from Montana Tech, Colorado School of Mines and South Dakota School of Mines will be competing.

According to a press release, a speedy and safe rescue effort can mean the difference between life and death for trapped miners when danger strikes. Adequate training is essential, as rescuers must be available and ready to respond at a moment's notice. Mine rescue contests are designed to sharpen skills and test team members' knowledge who would be called on to respond to a mine emergency. The contest requires team members to solve a hypothetical problem while being timed and observed by judges according to complex rules.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration requires all operating mines in the United States to have mine rescue procedures in place should a disaster occur at their operation.