A history professor at Montana Technological University was selected to teach in Hungary next school year as part of the Fulbright Program.

Tenured professor and civil rights historian Chris Danielson was selected by the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board to teach at the University of Pécs’ Department of Literatures and Cultures in English. He’ll be teaching U.S. history and in his areas of specialization in U.S. race relations, the civil rights movement and U.S. foreign policy.

Danielson has been at Tech since 2009 and teaches in the Department of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences. His full sabbatical will start the fall semester of 2023 and he will return to Tech fall semester 2024. He’ll spend the first part of his sabbatical doing research not related to the Fulbright and will teach in Hungary as part of the Fulbright in spring 2024.

In 2021, Danielson received a Fulbright Award to Russia to teach at the University of Tyumen, but this award was not finalized due to the present state of U.S.-Russian relations.

“Because they told me to reapply, I reapplied, got partway through the selection process again and then they just abruptly pulled the plug on it because at that point, the momentum to the war in Ukraine was building,” Danielson said.

He said he talked to a friend who is a Hungarian National, who put him in touch with faculty at the University of Pécs, and it turned out they were interested in a class about Cold War and race that he had planned to teach in Russia.

He said the acceptance to Hungary was faster than his acceptance to Russia because of this interest and because Hungary is an ally to the U.S.

“I think partly because Hungary, you know, used to be under Soviet domination, that there was an interest in a class like this,” Danielson said. “I'm not sure there would be as much interest as say, you know, Sweden for example.”

The application process is a rigorous one, Danielson said. When he applied for the Fulbright to Russia, he said it took him the better part of a month to complete the application. Applying to Hungary was slightly easier, he said, because he had the initial application to Russia to personalize for Hungary.

The presidentially appointed 12-member board supervises the Fulbright Program worldwide and approves the selection of all Fulbright recipients.

According to a press release from Tech, the Fulbright board said Danielson’s appointment reflects his leadership and contributions to society.

Although the Fulbright board told The Standard in an email it can’t discuss individual applications or decisions, Danielson said he believes the board chose him because of his involvement as president and now steward of Tech’s faculty association.

Tech’s chancellor, Les Cook, said Danielson is a worthy recipient of the Fulbright.

“Fulbright Scholarships provide a great opportunity for faculty to teach as well as work on research or projects in other countries,” Cook said. “We’re excited that Dr. Danielson will have the chance to do this and are proud of his selection. Chris does incredible work at Montana Tech and this is a nice reflection of this.”

Danielson isn’t the first Tech professor to get a Fulbright.

From 2011-2012, Professor of Science & Technology Studies Pat Munday went to Southwest University in China, according to the Fulbright website. He also went on a Fulbright to Ningxia University in Yinchuan, China in 2016.

Professor Thomas Waring taught Geology at University of Otago in New Zealand from 1983-1984. Marvin Speece also taught geology at Ain Shams University in Egypt from 2002-2003.

Henry Gonshak taught area studies at the University of Wroclaw in Poland from 2008-2009 and Laurie Battle taught math at National Chung Hsing University in Taiwan from 2014-2015.

Danielson said Battle helped him a bit with his application when he applied for the Fulbright the first time.

Battle said she sent Danielson her application to look at and gave him a couple of tips, such as advising him that it might be a good idea to be specific about how he could benefit the university he was applying to.

There are three kinds of Fulbrights available — a teaching Fulbright, a research Fulbright and a hybrid of the two.

Danielson is going on a teaching Fulbright, and Battle went to Taiwan on a teaching and research Fulbright.

Although Danielson has been told it’s rare to get accepted for a Fulbright when applying for the first time, both he and Battle did.

Danielson said it was because when he applied to teach in Russia, he got a letter of invitation from a professor he knows in New Zealand, which is recommended for applicants.

Battle said she believed she got accepted her first time applying because of where she applied.

“That’s another thing I told him was apply somewhere you’re interested in going, but that isn’t overwhelmed with applications,” Battle said.

The Fulbright Program is devoted to increasing mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, sharing knowledge across communities and improving lives around the world, according to its website.

The Fulbright doesn’t just benefit the individual to which it’s awarded, but has the potential to benefit an entire university, too.

Battle said when she went to Taiwan, she was able to create research partnerships that continued when she returned to the U.S.

“It was just an absolutely wonderful experience,” Battle said.

Although this is Danielson’s first Fulbright, he has taught abroad before in New Zealand, and said when he came back he brought newspaper clippings from the 1960s about the civil rights movement. He wanted to show his history students how it mattered to other countries.

“I'm interested in a desire to teach abroad again, make those international connections,” Danielson said.

He expects that he’ll have things from Hungary to bring back too.