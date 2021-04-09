Montana Tech expert finds no cause for health concern in new data monitoring metals in Greeley neighborhood air

Though the DPHHS analysis used a threshold of 300 nanograms per cubic meter, Thompson said MR went with a more conservative number, 50, based on an EPA and ATSDR reference concentration.

“None of the manganese results from the past two years of monitoring and sampling exceed this value,” he said.

The Bison report notes, “Several of the metals showed higher than typical concentrations during the first month or two of sampling in 2019. That trend has not repeated itself.”

Lead, for example, which had an average monthly mean of 3 or 4 nanograms per cubic meter over the course of the study, registered a value of 82 in May of 2019. The threshold used for lead is 150.

Metals weren’t even detectable in many of the samples—more than 90% of the arsenic values and more than 85% of the cadmium values were below detection limits.

Arsenic had an average monthly mean of 1.7 nanograms per cubic meter for PM10 and 2.4 for TSP, with the threshold set at 15.

Average monthly means for the other metals were also far shy of the thresholds.