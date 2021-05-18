Montana Tech engineering students tackle a potato farm puzzler

McCord and Hill readily acknowledged that the automation system will require some fine tuning. McCord is back in school as a graduate student and could be available for that work, Hill said.

The cost to Bausch Potatoes of automating the temperature controls for the blancher totaled about $16,000.

Hill said he was impressed by the quality of the students’ work and said their senior design project was one of the best he’s supervised during his tenure at Montana Tech.

“This would be one of the top five,” Hill said.

On a recent work day, Megan Bausch, daughter of Mark and Denise and sister of Kaleb, worked with other staff cutting up potatoes before they entered the blancher. Everybody wore a stylish white hairnet.

Megan is studying business management and accounting at the University of Montana Western. Kaleb has numerous interviews set up, his mother said.

Mark Bausch met Denise when she was working at a restaurant in the Four Corners near Bozeman and he was delivering potatoes.

He said running the family farm together is “a pretty good gig,” even when life is complicated by an occasionally sub-par harvest, by a bankrupt customer or other challenges.