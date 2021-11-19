Montana Tech Chancellor named recipient of award

Montana Technological University Chancellor Les Cook has been awarded the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Region V President's Award for 2021. NASPA is a member-centered association supporting a diverse and passionate network of 15,000 professionals and 1,200 institutions across the globe.

The Region V President's Award recognizes outstanding members and is conferred to a college or university president or chancellor. Recipients must advance the quality of student life on campus by supporting student affairs staff and programs.

As Montana Tech's 12th leader, Chancellor Cook has accomplished much in his over two years at the university's helm. During this time, the university has focused on enrollment, student success, telling the story, and positioning Montana Tech for the future. He recalibrated the university's leadership team, and along with their team, developed a strategic enrollment plan, launched new messaging and branding, developed new strategic and master plans, and secured the most significant gift in the university's history.

Before being appointed chancellor at Montana Tech, Cook spent 16 years at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. At Michigan Tech, he held numerous leadership positions, including vice president for strategic university partnerships, vice president for student affairs and advancement, vice president for student affairs, and vice provost and dean of students. Before Michigan Tech, Dr. Cook held positions at the University of the Pacific, University of Utah, and Salt Lake Community College.

Cook is actively involved with several professional and student service associations. He is the chair of the Foundation Board of NASPA, former region IV east vice president, and NASPA national board member.

Cook was recognized during a virtual ceremony recently. Being named the regional award recipient, Cook will qualify for consideration for a NASPA central award.

