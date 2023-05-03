The Montana Supreme Court has agreed with a judicial board and ordered that District Judge Ray Dayton be suspended without pay for one month for making inappropriate sexual comments about a witness in a pending case.

In a unanimous decision Tuesday, the justices also ordered Dayton to appear before them on May 11 for delivery of a public reprimand.

The ruling written by Chief Justice Mike McGrath backs recommendations made last month by the Judicial Standards Commission.

The commission said Dayton made the comments in the hallway of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse sometime in August 2022 and they were overheard by courthouse employees. The case involved a witness who alleged a defendant stalked her.

“We accept and adopt the recommendations of the Commission and declare that Judge Dayton’s actions were unacceptable and constitute grounds for discipline as a violation of the provisions of the Code of Judicial Conduct,” the high court’s ruling said.

Dayton acknowledged to the commission that his conduct violated standards and agreed with the recommended sanctions.

He issued the following statement to The Montana Standard when contacted about the commission’s findings and recommendations:

“This matter has to do with a comment that I made, in jest, in what I thought was a private conversation with a colleague,” he said. “I was unaware that others were listening. The matter was reported to the powers that be who have decided to punish me.

“I have decided to accept their punishment. Otherwise, I will continue to endeavor to perform my duties to the best of my ability as I have during my forty-year career in the law. I do not intend to comment on the matter further.”

The judicial conduct rule violated says, “A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”

Under the Montana Supreme Court’s order, Dayton will be suspended without pay from May 13 through June 11. He must also appear before the justices at 1 p.m. on May 11 in their courtroom in Helena for the public reprimand.

Such judicial disciplinary cases are rare. In the last one in 2020, the court suspended a Yellowstone County judge for one month for not being truthful under oath and for actions she took during a 2018 campaign.

Dayton has been a judge in Montana’s Third Judicial District covering Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite and Powell counties since he won a contested race for the seat in 2006. He won re-elections in 2012 and 2018 without opposition.