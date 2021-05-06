Montana Supreme Court says no back pay for B-SB water employees

The workers claimed that because they were forced to take a half hour lunch unpaid, they lost that time and their work day was extended a half hour. Because of that, they wanted an hour of back pay for each day they did that from November 2014 through May 2017.

A hearing officer for the state Department of Labor rejected the claim, saying the workers could go anywhere or do anything they wanted on their lunch breaks and were not owed pay for that idle time. When they were called out during a lunch break, the officer said, that time was reflected on their time cards and they were paid for it.

The hearing officer also said claims that Schultz wrongfully changed the workday policy without any input from employees or their union was not a wage issue but one involving unfair labor practices. Those are considered by a different division in the department.

The Dahoods then sought judicial review in District Court in Butte in October 2019 and after hearing arguments in the case a year ago, Judge Robert Whelan affirmed the hearing officer’s decision. The workers appealed that to the state Supreme Court.

It’s ruling this week backed findings from the hearing officer and Whelan.