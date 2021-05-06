Montana Supreme Court says no back pay for B-SB water employees

The Montana Supreme Court has ruled against 16 Butte-Silver Bow Water Division employees who wanted hundreds of thousands of dollars in back pay for mandatory, unpaid lunch breaks.
The ruling issued this week upheld previous decisions by a hearing officer for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and District Judge Robert Whelan in Butte, who reached the same conclusions.
The workers' grievance claims date back several years, and if they had been successful, could have cost Butte-Silver Bow County more than $800,000.
The county argued against the claims and the state Supreme Court ruling ends the case after several years of administrative and court litigation, said Butte attorney Cynthia Walker, who represented the county.
She was pleased with the 4-0 ruling, which was written by Justice Laurie McKinnon.
“This is the last word,” Walker said Thursday.
The Montana Standard left a message seeking comment at the office of Anaconda attorneys Wade and Jeffrey Dahood, who have represented the workers the past few years.
The basis of the grievance goes back to November 2014, when then Public Works Director Dave Schultz started requiring the employees to take a 30-minute unpaid lunch break.
The workers claimed that because they were forced to take a half hour lunch unpaid, they lost that time and their work day was extended a half hour. Because of that, they wanted an hour of back pay for each day they did that from November 2014 through May 2017.
A hearing officer for the state Department of Labor rejected the claim, saying the workers could go anywhere or do anything they wanted on their lunch breaks and were not owed pay for that idle time. When they were called out during a lunch break, the officer said, that time was reflected on their time cards and they were paid for it.
The hearing officer also said claims that Schultz wrongfully changed the workday policy without any input from employees or their union was not a wage issue but one involving unfair labor practices. Those are considered by a different division in the department.
The Dahoods then sought judicial review in District Court in Butte in October 2019 and after hearing arguments in the case a year ago, Judge Robert Whelan affirmed the hearing officer’s decision. The workers appealed that to the state Supreme Court.
It’s ruling this week backed findings from the hearing officer and Whelan.
“There is substantial evidence that established appellants (the workers) were permitted to spend their break for their own purposes; they were not required to stay on-site; and, on the rare occasion when they were required to perform work during their breaks, they were compensated with overtime pay for the time worked,” the ruling said.
In testimony before the hearing officer, Schultz said he instituted the policy after noticing that many employees working a 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift were quitting work 45 minutes early, saying they had worked through their lunch breaks and 15-minute breaks.
He said there was nothing in writing saying they should be getting paid for a half-hour break or more that they were not actually working, and they should put in an eight-hour day of actual work like others.